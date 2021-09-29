Utilities working for improved state power grid

Freezing cold in Texas, fiery heat out West and destructive hurricanes on the Gulf Coast all were powerful enough to devastate the power grid in those regions. Knowing it could take only one extreme weather event to cause a blackout, proactively strengthening energy infrastructure — also known as storm hardening — is important to prevent a catastrophic disruption from happening closer to home. Relentless heat and storm impacts have not yet sidelined the grid in Florida. But with every extreme weather event comes the question of whether the catastrophic damage done in other states can happen here and how significant it would be.
“There is no way to protect the grid from every threat,” said Ted Kury, director of energy studies at the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center. “As you see when you have above-ground power lines, they can get damaged by debris. Underground power lines can get damaged by storm surge and water intrusion.”
Building a Stronger Grid
SECO Energy and Duke Energy, the utilities serving The Villages and surrounding communities, are committed to keeping the grid as secure as possible.
Duke Energy remains invested in modernizing its infrastructure by building a “smart-thinking” grid that anticipates power outages and reroutes power to speed restoration or avoid outages.
At the start of the hurricane season, Duke’s staff stated its current improvements are yielding positive outcomes. Smart, “self-healing” grid technology prevented about 290,000 extended outages in Florida in 2020.
SECO Energy, the rural electric cooperative whose service area includes much of The Villages, is working on a system improvement project to upgrade its Dallas substation, located on U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield.
The project will improve SECO’s service reliability in The Villages and Summerfield, SECO spokeswoman Kathryn Gloria said.
Part of the work at the substation involves relocating overhead transmission lines to concrete poles from wood poles, as well as moving above-ground power lines underground, said Kenneth Budd, line supervisor with SECO Energy.
By October 2022, the current Dallas substation will be replaced with a new and bigger structure that will operate with all new equipment, he said.
“We’re always trying to better our reliability,” Budd said. “When you go home, you want to go home to a cool house. Everybody relies on (power) every day.”
Utilities continue monitoring their infrastructure to identify potential problems, then fix them when they are found.
For instance, SECO crews replaced 600 underground splices that were flagged for issues over the last year, and are working on replacing about 2,500 lightning arrestors on 23 feeders in the community, Gloria said.
Learning From Experience
The grid’s resiliency up to this point is the outcome of ongoing storm hardening efforts.
The Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates rate structures for Florida’s investor-owned and municipal-owned utilities (such as Duke) and rural electric cooperatives (like SECO), controls where their infrastructure goes.
Because the public pays for these storm-hardening efforts through their energy bills, the Public Service Commission is committed to making sure utilities’ customers get what they are paying for, Kury said.
Florida utilities’ grid resiliency efforts started after the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, two back-to-back seasons where multiple hurricanes made landfall in Florida, he said.
SECO and Duke’s staff also cited Hurricane Irma, which struck Central Florida in 2017, as a motivator to strengthen grid infrastructure.
If Florida’s electric utilities seem more prepared than other states, Kury thinks it is because the Public Service Commission expected them not to be complacent.
“When we got hit by 10 storms over the course of two hurricane seasons, the Public Service Commission said we’ve got to be doing better to make sure our grid is resilient,” he said.
The commission expected investor-owned utilities to follow a 10-point plan for improving grid resiliency. The plans included, according to commission documents:
- a three-year vegetation management cycle for distribution circuits, which is done to minimize the risk of downed trees impacting utility infrastructure;
- an audit of joint-use attachment agreements, which allow two utility pole owners to operate in the same area without multiple separate pole lines;
- a six-year transmission structure inspection program;
- hardening of existing transmission structures;
- a transmission and distribution geographic information system;
- post-storm data collection and forensic analysis;
- collection of detailed outage data comparing reliability of above-ground and underground lines;
- increased utility coordination with local governments;
- collaborative research on the effects of hurricane winds and storm surge; and
- a natural disaster preparedness and recovery program.
The commission also organized annual hurricane preparation meetings during which staff from utility companies that serve Florida present information on how they are strengthening their power infrastructure. It serves an information-sharing purpose that communities may benefit from, Kury said.
“The Public Service Commission doesn’t have rate regulations for cities and cooperatives,” he said. “But they all participated in the process because the commission realized all the utilities could learn from each other.”
Many ideas shared during these meetings years ago continue to be acted on today.
For instance, SECO Energy told the Public Service Commission in 2006 that its new transmission structures would be built using spun concrete instead of wood, designed to correspond with National Electrical Safety Code standards for extreme wind loading.
That advice is now being heeded at SECO’s substation near Summerfield, to the benefit of Villagers.
