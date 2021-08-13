Update includes four goals key to managing lands

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is updating land management plans on two tri-county tracts-Lake Panasoffkee Preserve in Sumter County and Halpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County. District staff sought public comment on plan drafts in a series of virtual meetings this month and will present the plans to the district's governing board in August and September. Here's a look at four goals included in the updated management plans.
1. Building on Water Resource Protection
The tri-county preserves under the water district's oversight are part of a conglomerate of conservation lands in the region in the Withlacoochee River watershed, a 2,100-square-mile area spanning eight counties, said Chris Reed, manager of the water district's land management section.
The water district's stated purpose is to manage and protect water resources for current and future generations.
Keeping the lands natural serves to protect water quality and water supply, as well as minimize flood risks, Reed said.
"If those lands were not in their natural state, it could potentially could lead to deficiencies in those areas," he said.
2. Balancing Restoration with Recreation
Both Lake Panasoffkee and Halpata Tastanaki are integral to protecting water resources and allowing for a wildlife corridor that protects species like Florida black bears, Reed said.
As lands supported by taxpayer funding, the preserves are also open to recreation access. Activities allowed include hiking, biking, horseback riding, birding and fishing.
The Village Birders went on a day trip to Halpata Tastanaki on March 22. Trip leader Alice Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow, said a group of nine members tallied 36 species despite rainfall during their visit.
"As we returned to our cars at 10:08 (a.m.), exactly, 14 swallow-tailed kites flew in from the east and dispersed in all directions, flying low," Horst said. "As I was leaving I saw a peregrine falcon perched on a snag and stopped to get a couple of pictures."
3. Managing Invasive Species
Invasive plants' presence are either low or at a manageable level on the preserves, but water district staff remains concerned of potential for rapid expansion.
Plants that staff are trying to control include a few notorious invasives like air potato, skunk vine, tropical soda apple and cogongrass. The latter, considered one of the worst weeds in the world, is a perennial grass native to Southeast Asia that aggressively invades areas with disturbed soil and acts as a fire ladder that can carry into tree canopies.
Feral hogs are the most significant invasive animal species on the district's preserves, according to water district documents. Because of their ability to adapt to different habitats and a lack of natural predators, they pose a significant threat to native wildlife.
District staff plans to continue controlling hogs using trapping and hog hunts, documents showed.
Hogs' presence is problematic in the preserves because their rooting causes vegetation changes that can negatively affect water quality. From 2009 to 2019, a total of 875 hogs were removed from Halpata Tastanaki and 551 hogs were removed from Lake Panasoffkee, Reed said.
4. Continuing Prescribed Fires
Water district staff emphasized in its land management plans the need for prescribed fire to safely and effectively control the natural function of plant and animal communities on its lands. Prescribed burns are important for ecosystem health and diversity and minimizing the risks of wildfires.
The plans outline a series of objectives for prescribed burns, including developing and implementing a burn plan for administering fires, conducting most burns during the growing season to support fire-dependent habitats, maintain perimeter firelines each year and update and maintain a database to track fire management on specific lands.
More than 10,700 acres of Halpata Tastanaki and 2,300 acres of Lake Panasoffkee Preserve were treated with prescribed fire from 2009 to 2019, Reed said. The district conducted a series of burns on about 700 acres of the preserve from January to March and recently began burning 500 more acres. These burns will continue through September.
