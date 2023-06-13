UF Health previews mobile stroke unit

For stroke patients, time is brain.
Because every second matters for recovery from stroke.
UF Health recently launched their mobile stroke treatment unit network, a network that will one day include UF Health The Villages Hospital. On Monday the hospital gave the public a chance to check out Florida’s first Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, a similar unit to the response vehicle that will one day serve the local area.
The new unit is the first of three planned, and is predicted to considerably reduce response time for stroke patients. It was unveiled earlier this month at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where it will serve the Alachua County area. The Villages MSTU has been ordered.
“We are so proud to launch Florida’s first mobile stroke treatment unit network,” said David Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Florida and president of UF Health, in a statement. “In health care, time counts. Our mobile stroke treatment unit will save time. But more importantly, it will save lives, greatly reducing the risk of death or disability from a stroke.”
Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death, according to the World Health Organization. In 2020, someone in the United States died of a stroke roughly every 3 minutes and 17 seconds. In Florida alone, more than 15,000 people die each year.
To help save lives, the MSTU is equipped with a state-of-the-art diagnostic CT scanner, clot-busting medication to treat ischemic stroke such as Tenecteplase, or TNK; and tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA; reversal medications to treat hemorrhagic stroke, intravenous blood pressure medications, ambulatory resuscitation equipment and telemedicine technology.
“We’re essentially bringing the ER to your driveway,” said Nicolle Davis, director of UF Health’s mobile stroke program and a registered nurse. “The unit will be staffed with a specialty trained registered nurse, CT technician, paramedic and EMT.”
Davis said the primary difference between the MSTU and an ordinary ambulance is the CT scanner, as CT imaging is needed to diagnose stroke and distinguish between the two different types, ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.
Ischemic stroke occurs when blood supply in the brain cut off or reduced, after which brain cells begin to die within minutes. Hemorrhagic stroke is when one or more blood vessels in the brain rupture and bleed. Both have the potential to be deadly.
Regardless of type, treatment within the first hour — called the “Golden Hour” — of symptom onset is critical for those experiencing stroke. The typical patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute a stroke remains untreated, according to the American Heart Association Journals.
“The incidence of stroke is quite high, especially in retired communities,” said Dr. Anna Khanna, medical director of the UF Health Shands Comprehensive Stroke Center and an assistant professor of neurology at the UF College of Medicine. “That’s why everything was started — to decrease the mortality rate of stroke as well as the disability rate.”
Studies from the University of Texas show improved clinical outcomes for stroke patients transported via mobile stroke unit compared to a standard ambulance, including an increased likelihood of receiving TNK or tPA and a higher probability of avoiding disability following treatment.
UF Health’s Gainesville MSTU will work in cooperation with Alachua County Fire Rescue EMS and is expected to be deployed at the end of July 2023. UF Health is hopeful that The Villages MSTU will be finished in early 2024.
However, Khanna warns that it may be awhile before the mobile stroke units are financially viable for everyone.
“Right now, Medicare and Medicaid are not recognizing this as a service to people,” she said. “It’s still a very new concept, but we feel at the University of Florida that one life saved is worth the entire process.”
Only 20 mobile stroke programs are operational nationwide at this time. Khanna said the next goal is to demonstrate to the government that MSTUs are a necessary service by publishing more studies like the one presented by the University of Texas at the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference in 2021. It showed that one-third of patients treated by a mobile stroke unit were treated within one hour after the onset of symptoms, compared to only 3% of patients transported by a standard ambulance.
The entirety of UF Health’s MSTU program was funded by donation, with $1.5 million of funds supplied by an anonymous donor. An additional donation of $1 million was made by the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, a non-profit that supports the hospital, to help fund the construction of The Villages MSTU.
“The Villages residents move here to enjoy an active, vibrant quality of life and stroke can be a major setback,” said Jenna Krager, Foundation president. “Having a service for someone who goes through a stroke to be able to preserve that quality of life is a win for everyone.”
During the Monday event, Villagers such as Don Brozick, of the Village of Pine Hills, got an up close look at the MSTU’s features. Brozick, a CDD 11 supervisor and chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, eagerly anticipates the arrival of The Villages’ own MSTU.
Brozick, who also serves as commissioner of The Villages’ Division 2 softball league, is all too aware of the dangers surrounding stroke. Two players in the league suffered from stroke this year.
One developed symptoms of a stroke and didn’t receive treatment until a few days later, a delay Brozick said cost the player dearly. The other player recognized the signs of stroke immediately and received rapid treatment, which ultimately led to a much swifter recovery.
“I’m really impressed with the idea that they’re going to have one of these units here,” Brozick said. “I would love to have four in The Villages alone.”
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.