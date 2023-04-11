UF Health gauges seniors’ opinions on self-driving vehicles

Recently, local seniors lined up outside UF Health Precision Health Research in The Villages, eager to get inside an empty shuttle. None of them were driving. That was what made it exciting. Over multiple days last week, seniors participated in a study spearheaded by the University of Florida’s College of Public Health and Health Professions researchers.
The study gauges seniors’ perceptions of autonomous vehicles, and part of that examination included giving participants a chance to ride in one. Older adults, if they can’t drive or are have driving restrictions, have limited access to things like community participation and societal involvement, said Sherrilene Classen, principal investigator for the study.
Classen is also professor and chair of UF’s department of occupational therapy at the College of Public Health and Health Professions.
If older adults find alternative sources of mobility, that can help them overcome their sense of isolation.
“But up until now the alternative sources of mobility are either friends, churches or families that are providing that, or it’s the taxis and the Ubers and the whatnot, and there’s a cost involved with that,” Classen said. “So, with the autonomous shuttle we are really excited because this embraces which they call the principal of mobility as a service, and that’s how the Beep shuttles are running.”
Beep is an autonomous transportation company based in Orlando that operates in four states. It was their shuttle parked outside of the research center, and they are also part of the study’s leadership team.
It’s a true intersection of healthcare and technology, said Racquel Asa, Beep’s chief marketing officer.
“How can you use technology to enhance how people live, where they go and what they can do?” Asa said. “And if you can utilize technology to reduce that level of friction in people’s lives, you’re making their lives that much better. But you can’t enhance until you understand.”
One thing Beep can help with is affordability issues. Beep has a model where businesses pay them to run ads on their vehicles’ inside monitors and riders don’t have to pay.
And affordability is important, since it’s one of the five As. The premise is that, unless those As, accessibility, affordability, adaptability, availability and acceptability; are being managed, handled and implemented, Classen said they won’t be able to provide mobility services that people, especially transportation vulnerable ones, need.
Acceptability, what people want, is another big one.
“I mean that’s part of one of the primary reasons why we are doing this,” Classen said. “Are they happy with the shuttle as it is? Do they want more interaction with the shuttle? Do they want more education about the shuttle?”
The Villages was one of four sites in Florida involved in the study, and supplied more than half of the participants. Although the community has roads designed specifically with older adults and golf cart users in mind, Carla VandeWeerd, precision health center director and co-principal investigator, said it’s also home to people from all over the United States.
“It’s a great way for us to collect viewpoints from people who live all over the U.S. at just one stop,” VandeWeerd said.
During a community engagement day on April 4, local officials and other community members got a chance to ride the electric shuttle.
Because the project involves an autonomous vehicle, the study had to receive special permission from Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to chart out a one mile loop that began and ended at UF Health Precision Health Research. The project as a whole actually received funding from FDOT and the Office of Rural Health North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Healthcare System.
One of those who rode the shuttle April 4 was Dr. Elliot Sussman, The Villages Health’s chairman.
The Villages community is an equal partner in research efforts, he said.
“We (The Villages) have a community advisory board that, whether it’s an autonomous shuttle or a new device, they first see a study proposal and they decide whether or not they want to participate in that proposal, and whether it makes sense for our community, there’s value for it,” he said.
It’s a whole different approach, he said, one that gets the voice of seniors into the conversation about new technology, drugs and services. And, when it comes to health care, seniors tend to use those services more often.
“Well, if that’s the case, their opinions are enormously important,” Sussman said. “And this is a great example of that.”
Before hopping onboard, study participants took a survey about their experience with autonomous vehicles and how they felt about them. After riding the shuttle, residents received another survey to see if their experience changed their perceptions.
Participants were joined for their by a shuttle attendant, who was there to answer any questions and if human intervention was required. The shuttle’s progress was also monitored by the Beep command center.
For some, the study was the first chance they had to ride in a fully autonomous vehicle.
Lee Hall, of Village Santiago, has followed the technology for some time.
“I wish it were available for us now in The Villages,” she said. “The advantages, I think, are significant. I’m not sure if I’m ready to ride to Leesburg in one of those vehicles, but from rec center to rec center, it would be a blessing.”
Generally speaking, Elizabeth Miller, of the Village of Collier, said she thought it was a smooth ride. To her, it just confirmed she wanted to have an autonomous vehicle someday.
“You know, it’s the future, and that’s what’s important,” she said.
