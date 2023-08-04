UF Health acquires new surgical system for Leesburg Hospital

Minimally invasive surgery is the way of the future, and UF Health is getting ahead of the curve.
UF Health Leesburg Hospital recently gained a da Vinci Xi Surgical System, a device that allows providers to do advanced robot-assisted procedures, complementing the da Vinci Xi Surgical System at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
It is a precision tool that allows surgeons to operate through small incisions, which is associated with less pain and faster recovery times than traditional surgeries. A second system means UF Health Central Florida can take on more procedures at another location.
“Placing the most current technologies in the hands of the incredibly talented and experienced surgeons we have at UF Health Leesburg Hospital — such as Dr. Venkata Marella — means we can offer patients the very best combination of skill and innovation,” said Heather Long, UF Health Central Florida chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are proud to add this capability to our expanding list of advanced minimally invasive services.”
The new system arrived at UF Health Leesburg Hospital in July and will be used for a variety of procedures, including partial kidney removal, prostate removal, hernia repair, bowel surgery and more.
Marella, a urologist, performed the inaugural surgery — a partial kidney removal to treat kidney cancer — using the new robotic system. The surgery took place July 5 with a team of six overseeing the operation.
Marella has been performing robotic surgeries for 11 years and said she was beyond impressed with the operating room team at UF Health Leesburg Hospital following the success of the first case.
Registered nurse Wesley Grinnell attended that first case, and he believes adding a second da Vinci Xi is a significant step in furthering patient care.
“It branches us together with The Villages Hospital and allows us to be able to provide comparable care services,” Grinnell said.
UF Health The Villages Hospital performed the area’s first robotic-assisted procedure using its da Vinci Xi system in 2014 and added the ROSA Knee System in 2022, which assists in knee replacements.
UF Health Leesburg Hospital acquired the Mako SmartRobotics in 2022 for total knee replacements, but had no da Vinci Xi of its own until now.
The da Vinci Xi gives surgeons more control of surgical instruments and better visualization thanks to 3-D imaging technology, and he or she sits at a remote control panel to direct the robot. Intuitive, the manufacturer of da Vinci Xi, explains it uses a combination of endoscopic and regular open surgery techniques.
Special training is required for use of any robotic surgery system and for many attending technicians, the new system is the first they have had the opportunity to use.
Such was the case for Debbie Spicer, a perioperative supply coordinator, and Brooke Yerk, a certified surgical technologist. Both Spicer and Yerk were part of the first surgery with Marella, and both said it was a memorable experience.
“I’ve worked with it at a different facility, but I’ll really be getting hands-on experience for the first time here,” Yerk said.
Yerk is a graduate of The Villages High School. She joined UF Health six years ago, following her certification from the College of Central Florida in Ocala.
In the robotic operating room, she handles the instruments inserted into the da Vinci Xi’s many arms.
Spicer said it takes nearly three hours to disinfect the instruments after use, so a wide array of instruments are stored.
“We have enough for about four (surgeries) right now,” Spicer said.
Pricing for a new da Vinci Xi is contracted and confidential, but the National Library of Medicine estimates the cost of a new robot to be around $2 million. Robotic-assisted surgery is associated with higher costs as well, with per-patient costs nearly double those of traditional surgery. Spicer, however, said the expense is justified given the surgical system’s precision benefits.
“When you have greater technology, you have to pay for greater technology,” she said.
Grinnell agrees. He has experience with the da Vinci Xi from his previous post at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital and is familiar with the benefits the robotic system brings to patients.
It’s a level-up in care, he said, a more calculated way to perform surgery that leads to better patient outcomes.
Eight surgeries now have been performed using the da Vinci Xi and more are expected to come. This month, a new gynecological partner is set to join UF Health Leesburg Hospital and will be using the da Vinci Xi as well.
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland thevillagesmedia.com.
