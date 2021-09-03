Tribute acts find fanfare in The Villages

Authentic recreations of music by the Doors, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Queen, Bob Seger and the Bee Gees will hit the Savannah Center stage in the coming months as touring tribute acts visit the venue. The Villages is a popular location for tribute bands, and audiences enjoy the shows, some of which are annual staples on the entertainment calendar. “A lot of people are happy to have the opportunity to see live music again,” said Brian Russo, executive director of entertainment for The Villages Entertainment. “The best part about the tribute shows is that they are affordable, so if someone wants to try going to a show for the first time in a while, they have the opportunity to do so without spending a lot while still having a great time.”
Along the way, patrons can expect to see groups like Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Revue on Sept. 4, the Everly Set on Sept. 9, Eagle Mania on Sept. 15, Absolute Queen on Sept. 28 and 29, and the Australian Bee Gees Show on Oct. 1.
“In a lot of cases, the tributes are for acts you can’t even see anymore, so it gives people an opportunity to see the next best thing,” Russo said.
Several of the tribute acts have made multiple visits to The Villages through the years, including Hotel California (an Eagles tribute), Absolute Queen (a Queen tribute) and Arrival From Sweden (an ABBA tribute).
The Dirty Doors will perform Sept. 11. The band from Atlanta last appeared in The Villages in 2019.
The four-piece band, led by Reed Barrickman, will play all of the Doors’ biggest hits, as well as a few lesser-known songs from the catalog.
“We try to be as authentic as possible,” Barrickman said. “We try to show you what the Doors were like on a good night.”
While the music is close to the originals, they don’t dress exactly like the original members.
“With (Jim) Morrison being the iconic figure, it’s more important to try to look like him as much as I can,” Barrickman said.
Barrickman first became a fan of the Doors when he was 12 years old back in the early 1990s.
“There’s a little bit of danger associated with the Doors that was exciting,” Barrickman said. “It had a power to it that I hadn’t experienced before.”
He feels that while Morrison gets the most attention, the rest of the Doors are underrated in terms of their abilities.
“They all had their own unique style,” Barrickman said.
As for his favorite songs, “the most fun are where I get to scream my guts out, like ‘Break on Through,’” Barrickman said.
A few days later on Sept. 16, Creedence Revived will perform the sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival, making its Villages debut.
Richard Perez, who takes on the vocals sung by John Fogerty, started the band in Chicago in 2008.
“It’s very high energy,” Perez said. “It feels like the first concert every time we go up there. We pour our hearts into it.”
Perez remembers his parents listening to all kinds of music when he was growing up.
“Mom was a big Elvis fan,” he said. “She always had the oldies playing. Creedence was kind of like the metal band from back then.”
Back in the early 2000s, Perez was working on original music when a fellow musician asked him if he could sing any Creedence tunes.
“I said, ‘Sure, I could go try it,’” Perez said. “The rest is history.”
Along the way, Perez gained a better appreciation for Fogerty’s contributions to the music.
“It’s very hard to be able to go and sing those kinds of songs the way he did,” Perez said. “He’s a big influence on my vocal abilities growing up. As far as the music goes, it’s very blue-oriented and very raw. There are no tricks to it.”
Arriving on Oct. 2 is Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience. Led by Rick Murphy, the band re-creates the Seger sound when he was performing live between 1975 and 1982. This will be the band’s first appearance in The Villages.
“We’re happy and humble to finally get to Savannah Center and play for a lot of great people in The Villages,” Murphy said.
The nine-piece band based out of Hainesport, New Jersey, has been around for about 12 years.
“We feel humbled to carry the torch and try to give everybody what happened with Bob in the ’ 70s,” Murphy said.
They also lean toward playing the songs as close to the originals as possible.
“We’re doing what Bob created,” Murphy said. “When his fans show up, they know what it’s supposed to sound like, not how I think I should sing it.”
Two of Murphy’s favorite Seger songs to play live include “Roll Me Away” and “Travelin’ Man.”
“His material represents the blue collar, working men and women,” Murphy said. “Sometimes you’ll get kicked around. You gotta stand up and keep moving forward and achieve the dream of what you want to do with your life.”
While learning these songs, Murphy discovered that he couldn’t play everything with the tempo raised a bit.
“Those slower songs lose their power if you play them too fast,” he said. “It took a bit of discipline. You allow the song to breathe as it does on the record.”
