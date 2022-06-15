Trial date approaching in Miller’s perjury case

Jury selection in the felony perjury trial of suspended Sumter commissioner Oren Miller has been set to begin the day before the election to fill his former seat.
Months after Miller asked for a continuance, his lawyer says the defense is ready to make its case.
Jurors will be vetted beginning Aug. 22, with the trial slated for Aug. 25 in Marion County, Judge Anthony Tatti ordered Tuesday.
Florida’s primary election is Aug. 23, which will determine who will fill Miller’s seat and that of his co-defendant, Gary Search, who resigned from the commission in April.
Miller, 72, and Search, 71, were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January after they were charged with lying under oath in a criminal investigation.
Search, who has admitted to running afoul of the state’s open meeting law in a private phone call with Miller, has agreed to testify in the state’s case against Miller as part of a deal to escape prosecution.
Miller faces up to five years in prison if convicted of lying under oath about dozens of phone calls between him and Search.
Prosecutors say they expect Miller’s trial to last two days.
Miller attended Tuesday’s hearing at the Marion County Judicial Center alone, without the group of supporters who accompanied him to his last court appearance in March.
Those supporters include Reed Panos, the chairman of a political action committee that has backed Miller and Search, and Gilbert Windsor, the organizer of an online fundraiser for Search.
Panos, 67, is now seeking Search’s former seat. Windsor, 75, is aiding him by lodging an ethics complaint against the woman DeSantis appointed to that seat, Roberta Ulrich.
Windsor also is on the ballot in the CDD 7 race.
Panos and Windsor continue to join Miller in impugning DeSantis, spreading a conspiracy theory that the governor colluded with the state attorney’s office to trap Miller and Search.
Miller initially announced that he would run again this fall for the seat from which he was suspended.
However, after he failed to produce the number of voter signatures to qualify for the ballot, he told the supervisor of elections that he expects to reclaim the office without going before voters again.
DeSantis last week appointed PWAC chairman Don Wiley, 61, to fill Miller’s seat. Wiley is being challenged by Daniel Myslakowski, 70, a former Democrat member of the Macomb County Commission in Michigan.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com
