Tri-county students head back to school

The Wildwood Elementary School campus was abuzz with activity Thursday as students returned for the first day of school. “Nobody can deny the best day of school is the first day of the year,” said Wildwood Elementary principal Summer Shirley. Parents were on hand to escort their young children to class while crossing guards and school staff assisted with traffic and helped students find their way.
Schools across Lake, Sumter and Marion counties were busy Thursday as all public schools were back in session. At Wildwood Elementary, Shirley was prepared for another fun, busy year. “Our student enrollment is at an all-time high, so we had lots of lines and crowds today but the energy was positive,” she said. Fifth-grade student Jazmine Northup is one of the more than 900 students enrolled at Wildwood Elementary this year.
She walked to school Thursday with her older sister, Cheyanne, and said she was happy to be back.
“(I’m excited) to see my friends,” Jazmine said.
She also was excited to learn more about math and science this year.
Nicole Hogan brought her daughter, Arabella, in Thursday for her first day of second grade.
Arabella said she was ready to meet new friends and enjoy recess — her favorite part of school.
Shirley, who is entering her second year as principal, also was happy to be back on campus
“We have a fabulous staff here and great things planned for our kids,” she said. “And I’m just really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us.”
Just down the road on Huey Street, Wildwood Middle High School Principal Allen Hisey also was welcoming students to campus.
“I’m excited for the new year as we continue to normalize school for our students, faculty and staff,” he said.
In his second year as principal, Hisey is once again setting high goals for his school.
“(We want) continuous improvement — to move the needle of academic progress forward and continue to offer and grow extracurricular programs for all students,” Hisey said.
Some new opportunities for Wildwood Middle High students this year include new dual enrollment programs including phlebotomy and applied information technology through Lake Technical College.
South Sumter High School also has some new programs this year, including a phlebotomy program, a computer programming through gaming program and a welding program.
“We are excited about the upcoming school year and the new offerings available to our students,” South Sumter Principal Allen Shirley said.
He’s hoping to continue the success the school saw last year, when South Sumter set school records for its graduation rate, industry certifications, advanced placement exam pass rate and college/career readiness performance, he said.
“I am definitely looking forward to working with our phenomenal staff to continue that upward momentum in graduating students in Sumter County who are ready to be employed, enrolled or enlisted,” Shirley said.
In Lake County, Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Principal Gregg Dudley was ready to begin his 31st year as an educator.
“Starting year 31 is just as exciting as the first year was,” he said.
Dudley said there are around 760 students at VELL this year, and his staff “is super excited about the energy and support that we are getting from families and the community.”
“We are stressing the importance of starting with good attendance and maintaining that throughout the school year,” Dudley said. “We look forward to continuing the tradition of academic excellence that VELL is known for, and we want to thank all of our stakeholders for contributing to that success.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
