Tri-county area faces shortage of bus drivers

Gracie Owens has spent the past 23 years as a bus driver for Wildwood Elementary School — a passion even the pandemic couldn’t keep her away from. But school districts in the tri-county area are feeling the strain from a lack of bus drivers, which schools across the nation also have felt. Marion County school district needs 25 bus drivers in addition to substitute drivers. Kevin Christian, public relations director for Marion County Public Schools, said this is an ongoing problem only worsened by the pandemic.
“We rarely are fully staffed when it comes to bus drivers,” Christian said. “While we’re short drivers, the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even worse because some drivers have tested positive and are quarantined. Plus, other drivers have been identified as direct contacts. That’s a double-whammy when it comes to drivers being out for various reasons. On any given day, we have about 10% of our drivers out for various reasons.”
Sumter County has been an outlier when it comes to the shortage.
Sumter County School District reports it’s fully staffed on bus drivers and looks to add more substitutes. This is in stark contrast to last year, said Darren Norris, coordinator of School Safety and Transportation.
“At one point, we were running with the bare minimum,” Norris said. “Ten drivers down.”
Norris said his department is staying prepared for sudden changes, including if a driver has to quarantine. They’re ready with substitute drivers and even mechanics, who are certified to drive buses.
Norris attributes the success of this year to staff who showed up and were prepared.
“Just outstanding employees,” Norris said.
This includes people like Owens, who hasn’t missed a day in over half a decade.
“I just love the children,” said Owens, of Wildwood. “I have a passion for children.”
In Lake County, Communications Coordinator Sherri Owens said, “27 bus driver openings out of 237 routes” are looking to be filled.
Sherri Owens reaffirmed the problem goes beyond local schools.
“The shortage is a statewide problem affecting many other districts,” Sherri Owens said.
In other parts of the country, a Montana school district is dangling $4,000 bonuses and inviting people to test drive big yellow school buses in hopes of enticing them to take a job.
A Delaware school district offered to pay parents $700 to take care of their own transportation, and a Pittsburgh district delayed the start of classes and said hundreds more children would have to walk to school. Schools across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers.
The driver shortfall isn’t new, but the labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse, since about half the workforce was older than 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.
Her company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80% of districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.
“It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.
Out of 8,966 students, 30% used the bus during the 2019-20 school year in the Sumter County School District, according to the Florida Department of Education. But in Lake County, 40% of 44,798 students rode the bus. In similarly sized Marion County, 47% of 43,273 took the bus.
And while Sumter County is fully staffed, it’s reporting an increased student population and is adding routes to it’s busing schedule, Norris said.
Of the 63 routes currently, six to seven are new, said Transportation Chief Jamaris Wilson.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.