Tri-County area celebrating independence

The sounds of soda cans opening, the sizzle of grills and the screams of delight as fireworks burst in the sky.
All are sounds kicking off the celebration for Independence Day.
Those looking to celebrate the holiday, need look no further than the tri-county area.
The Villages, Lady Lake, Wildwood, Leesburg, Mount Dora and Tavares all offer plenty of activities for residents and visitors.
On Tuesday, The Villages Entertainment is bringing its annual “All American Brews and Cruise,” which was first introduced to the public in 2019.
“This is the day to celebrate — celebrate all of the accomplishments, processes and freedom we have today,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment.
This year’s event is from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and features live entertainment, resident lifestyle group performances, street performers and vendors, as well as a watermelon eating contest at 7:15 p.m.
And, of course, there will be all-American cars and local brews.
The Villages Classic Automobile Club and The Villages Vettes Corvettes Club will display their cars and The Sunny Pint and The Villages Entertainment will offer eight craft beers located near the food vendors in the back of the square.
The Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages also will have a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the park off Paige Place near Spanish Springs. The event features guest speaker Kay Watkins, a retired Navy senior chief and a member of the Tri-County Women Veterans.
A few days before the festivities, local vendors are bringing arts and crafts to the July 2023 Brownwood Paddock Square Arts & Crafts Festival. The event, celebrating its third year, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square. The free event features artwork from skilled crafters and artisans near and far. For more information, visit artfestival.com.
Lady Lake’s First Year
Lady Lake is celebrating its inaugural festival and fireworks display from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Guava Street Athletic Complex, 237 W. Guava St. An 18-minute fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.
“I have wanted to do this my whole career, and I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to do it,” said Mike Burske, Lady Lake Parks and Recreation director. “The most basic reason we are here in the U.S. is because of our independence from Britain. We need to celebrate and remember why were able to be here and do what we do.”
Burske said he couldn’t be happier that Lady Lake is able to provide a grand celebration for residents and visitors.
“This general area has not had a fireworks display in the past, they have to travel to another city,” he said. “Now, we’ve come into our own — It’s been a goal of ours for many years. I think everyone will be surprised by the quality of our fireworks show.”
He said the event wouldn’t be possible without the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club’s substantial contribution for the fireworks.
The Benchmark Group, Lady Lake Police, Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake also are instrumental partners for the event, he said.
The festival will include food trucks, bounce houses and live music by Voodoo Vibe. Glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited at this event
“The whole event with the band, the bounce house will be great,” Burske said. “Granted, the fireworks by far will be the highlight.”
Burske said the fireworks will be seen throughout the town.
“If you can see the cell tower in the center of Lady Lake, you will be able to see the fireworks very well,” he said. “Just because we have the event at Guava Street doesn’t mean you can’t view them somewhere else.”
The 4 to 6 inch shells will soar 400-600 feet in the air, he said.
Viewing locations with free public parking include the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, Lady Lake Public Library, the Log Cabin at Veterans Park, Snooky Park and the First Baptist Church of Lady Lake.
“The area near Texas Roadhouse and Miller’s Ale House also are excellent viewing areas,” Burske said.
For more information, visit ladylake.org.
Surrounding Communities
Wildwood also is celebrating independence with its annual “Happy Birthday America” event from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Millennium Park, 1300 Huey St.
Festivities include food trucks, a kids zone, an adult zone, live music by Red Hot Rooster and fireworks at 9 p.m.
“It’s a nice event,” said Amanda Salazar, Wildood Parks and Recreation director. “Independence Day is a national event, but it brings the hometown together to celebrate with friends, families and neighbors. We’re proud to be the home of Wildwood’s Independence Day celebration.”
Each year, the celebration brings in around 5,000 to 10,000 people.
Salazar said this year, there are bigger shells for this year’s fireworks display and should shoot higher into the sky.
Wildwood Parks and Recreation also is introducing an adult zone with a mechanical bull and adult beverage tent, sponsored by Waste Management.
“There is everything possible for you and your kids to celebrate the holiday,” Salazar said. “When you think of Fourth of July, you think of doing something like this with your family.”
She said there will be around 40 vendors and nine food trucks, three of which will offer desserts.
Other highlights include the free and kid friendly attractions like a rock climbing wall, obstacle course, bounce house, face painting, balloons and a craft table.
Parking for the event is free off of Huey Street or Powell Street.
“We hope to have a bigger crowd this year,” Salazar said. “It should be tons of fun. We have cool stuff going on.”
Mount Dora’s celebration, “Freedom on the Waterfront,” will kick-off at 5 p.m. Monday Elizabeth Evans Park at 100 S. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora with live music, a kids zone, food trucks, beverages and more.
A live jazz band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the second stage near the kids zone.
Festivities will conclude with a fireworks display over Lake Dora at 9:15 p.m.
Leesburg offers another favorite Fourth of July celebration at the lakefront.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Venetian Gardens at 109 E. Dixie Ave., but the official opening ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the Leesburg Lightning baseball game. A water ski show also will begin at the same time.
The event features a kids zone with bounce houses, slides, face painting, a balloon artist, juggler and a stilt walker.
Those celebrating can enjoy food and peruse a variety of vendors before a grand fireworks display at 9 p.m., in view all around Venetian Cove.
Joanie Smalley, executive director for Leesburg Partnership, said people look forward to bringing their children to the kids zone, but of course, the climax of the evening is the fireworks display.
“The whole environment is the quintessential Independence Day,” Smalley said. “Venetian Gardens is a beautiful park. We have everything you could think of.”
She said some people decide to picnic, while others enjoy the food available.
“It’s everything you would expect from a hometown Fourth of July Celebration,” Smalley said.
Parking is available across the street at the ball field at corner of E Dixie Ave. and S. Canal St.
Parking at Ski Beach is available, but limited. Handicap parking is available at the Venetian Center.
For more information, visit leesburgpartnership.com/4th-of-july-celebration.
And Tavares’ annual July 4th Celebration concludes the festivities with a parade, fireworks and other activities Tuesday at Downtown Tavares and Wooton Park, at 100 E. Ruby St.
The parade begins at 5 p.m. followed by live music, vendors, food trucks, kids activities and fireworks at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit tavares.org.
