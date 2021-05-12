Travelers say they’ll make up for lost time

Growing traveler optimism is high with the summer travel season on its way. A new survey from AAA, the Auto Club Group, found 62% of Floridians plan to travel for three days or more this year. The same survey found 46% of them said they feel more comfortable traveling when fully vaccinated. The more positive outlook on travel comes as Orlando International Airport staff reported air travel growth over the previous month and year in March, and Orlando tourism officials expected visits to the city to return to pre-pandemic levels during the peak season.
Pent-Up Demand
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic stifled people’s vacation plans, travelers intend on making up for lost time.
Of the 62% of Floridians with vacations planned for 2021, 24% said they would take one vacation and another 21% plan two or three multi-day trips.
“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is so much pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from Floridians who are eager to plan a trip,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”
Travel research company Skift observed the largest month-over-month increase in the U.S. travel rate since the pandemic began, with the rate for March at 35.3%. Its research also found that travelers intend on spending more money on travel purchases in the coming months.
Florida Benefits
As a haven for tourist spots from theme parks to beaches and nature parks, demand for travel to Florida is high.
In its 2021 Summer Travel Index, the travel website TripAdvisor named Orlando the No. 2 destination for Americans traveling this summer based on the site’s traffic and booking data. With Cancun, Mexico at No. 1, Orlando was the highest U.S. destination on TripAdvisor’s survey.
Destination Analysts, a travel industry market research company, found 87% of Americans plan to travel in 2021 — more than double the number that traveled the year prior, said Erin Francis-Cummings, president and CEO of Destination Analysts.
And half of them plan to visit Orlando, she added.
Orlando International Airport expects summer 2021 demand for domestic air travel to exceed the same period not only in 2020, but also 2019, just prior to the pandemic, Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej said.
“With the airlines putting back their routes, we’re seeing an increased number of cities being serviced,” she said.
Hotel bookings are also trending upward, with demand in March up 50% over February due to solid spring break travel interest, she said.
Pandemic Trends Remain Strong
Even with Americans getting vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 cases steadily declining, travel experts noticed some of the travel trends that emerged at the height of the pandemic may hold strong this year.
AAA’s survey found high numbers of Americans and Floridians surveyed who are comfortable using their own car for a road trip, camping and traveling in a recreational vehicle for their 2021 travels.
And Matej noted in a presentation to Orange County leaders that ecotourism experiences continue to be in high demand in Central Florida.
Locally, that includes last month’s return of guided kayak tours at Lake Griffin State Park.
Linda Morrison, a park volunteer involved with the tours, said spaces filled up for many of the available tours because of interest from Villagers and area residents.
“Being out on the water, we go out in the mornings rather than the afternoon under the hot part of the sun,” said Morrison, of the Village of St. James. “It’s comfortable.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
