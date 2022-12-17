Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service

Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
The organization reaches children throughout the country through hundreds of local campaigns.
In 2021 alone, the Lake and Sumter Counties campaign distributed 46,861 toys to 14,422 children, and the Ocala/Marion County campaign distributed 43,622 toys to 10,669 children. Buchanan said Toys for Tots is one of the most fulfilling things she is a part of because of the magic the group shares at Christmas.
“This time of year is always huge, and you truly see the scope of what we do,” she said. “We’re expecting to distribute to around 15,000 kids in our area.”
Recently, Buchanan participated in a bicycle donation event in Ocala where Winn-Dixie donated around 700 bicycles to local Toys for Tots campaigns.
“We got 270 for my area,” she said. “You wouldn’t believe what hundreds of bicycles looks like, and it’s great knowing those are all going to excited kids.”
And on Nov. 30, Buchanan welcomed donations from the Village Vettes Corvette Club. Club president Rich Rose said the Village Vettes donated more than $45,000 as well as about 1,600 toys in their largest annual event.
“We had a truck filled with toys,” he said.
Distribution week is from Dec. 12 through Dec. 17 and Buchanan estimates the organization will deliver close to 50,000 toys this year.
Patrick Joynt, coordinator for Ocala/Marion County, said collection events were a big help for his Toys for Tots campaign this year as well.
“It’s about the support we get from people in the community,” Joynt said. “Every year we get at minimum $10,000 from Wayne’s World of Paintball during their haunted Halloween event, and we get grants from Walmart to buy toys.”
He said they wouldn’t be able to accomplish what they have without that help from the community.
“Our volunteers are indispensable,” Joynt said. “I would be helpless without the volunteers who give their time and money every year to make sure these kids get a good Christmas. I have volunteers in their 80s who’ve been doing this as long as I can think.” In 1947, Marine Corp Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks was inspired by a few dolls his wife, Diane, had made. When he couldn’t find the right children’s agency to donate them to, he created his own.
That first year Toys For Tots donated 5,000 handmade toys, according to the nonprofit. “The organization’s goal this year is to serve new toys to 10 million children nationwide,” Joynt said.
As a Marine Corp veteran, Joynt said this time of year always shows him the generosity of his country and he’s proud to help give back to those less fortunate. “Seeing people work tirelessly to collect money and toys then to spend time organizing and distributing them is really touching,” Joynt said. “I love knowing we’re helping put smiles on the faces of millions of children.”
To volunteer with the Lake and Sumter Counties or Ocala/Marion County Toys for Tots, email oxford.fl@toysfortots.org and ocala.fl@toysfortots.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
