Town square car shows back with a bang

Nostalgia was in the air Friday at Brownwood Paddock Square for the return of Friday Night Car Shows.
The kickoff event featured 27 cars owned by members of the Antique Automobile Club of America's King of the Road chapter.
Brian Mullany, special events assistant manager with The Villages Entertainment, said the shows have been on hold since the start of the pandemic, but they were not forgotten.
"Since taking over the car shows, there wasn't a week that went by that I wasn't contacted by one of the car clubs asking when they would be back," he said.
Mullany said the shows differ from the monthly cruise ins because only members of the featured club display their cars, while anyone can enter a car at the cruise ins.
Monday Night Car Shows kick off Feb. 14 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, with the first one featuring The Villages Porsche Club.
Alan Lokensgard, of the Village of Ashland, displayed his 1951 Kaiser four-door sedan at the Friday show. One of his favorite things about the car is the nostalgic feelings it brings out in people.
"I have so many people tell me, 'My grandfather had that same kind of car,'" he said. "And I always ask them if they were ever allowed behind the wheel, and they all say they never were."
Lokensgard enjoys this type of event because he loves to see the look in someone's eyes when they sit and grab hold of the steering wheel on a car from their past.
"It is like their whole face relaxes and they go back in time," he said. "Even if I can give that feeling for just a moment, it is always worth it."
Jim Rentz, president of the chapter, said he was pleased with the turnout on Friday.
"Everyone was real happy when they found out the show was coming back," said Rentz, of the Village of Winifred.
Dave Mudge, of Weirsdale, has owned 1955 Chevy trucks since he was in high school, and he brought one to the show Friday.
"They're my passion for sure," he said. "I love the simplicity and how easy they are to work with. I have an identical one to this one in my garage, just in a different color."
Dave and his wife, Michele, said the '55 they brought to the show was fully original except for the plastic seat covers they installed 20 years ago to preserve the interior fabric.
Dee O'Donnell, of the Village of Pinellas, and her husband, Frank, parked their two cars on the corner of the square and loved talking to everyone about them.
Dee drives a 1991 Nissan Figaro, a small car that is popular in Japan. Next to the Figaro sat a Toyota Sera with butterfly doors.
"We just like the look and story with cars like these," Dee said. "They are so much more interesting."
The oldest car of the night was a 1914 Ford Model T owned by Leif Drexler.
Drexler, of the Village of Buttonwood, said he has special tags that allow him to drive the car for display and education, nothing more.
Though it looks like it was pulled from another time period, Drexler said it was in rough shape when he bought it 17 years ago.
"I fixed up every part of it to look new," he said.
The next Friday Night Car Show on Feb. 11 at Lake Sumter Landing will feature cars from the BMW Z club.
Ed Evenski, of the Village of Marsh Bend, is the media chairperson for the BMW Z club and said more than 50 members have signed up. They plan to play the same song across their radios as the show starts, Evenski said.
"This will not be your ordinary car show," he said.
Visit thevillagesentertainment.com for more information.
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
