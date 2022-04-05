Tournaments tee off in peak of golf season

For many Villagers, this marks the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. Oh yeah, and there’s a green jacket being given away this weekend somewhere up the highway. But even as the Masters garners most of the golf world’s attention this week, the calendar’s annual flip to April also ushers in the height of the spring competitive season around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “Everyone’s been playing each other all winter and having some fun,” said Mark Verkey, head PGA professional at Palmer Legends Country Club. “Now it’s time to (showcase) our events while everybody’s still in town.” It begins with The Villages Golf Championships, teeing off today at Palmer Legends with subsequent rounds at Nancy Lopez Legacy and Bonifay country clubs.
There’s no jacket at stake, though winners can upgrade their wardrobe with newfound golf shop credit. More importantly, just one man and one woman can bask in the title of The Villages’ “champion golfer of the year.”
“There’s no other event that we hold where you can take that title,” said Verkey, who also organizes the Championships.
After a two-week break, which includes the final session of The Villages Golf Festival, the Ladies Village Cup takes the stage to celebrate its 20th edition as one of the community’s premier team events.
“It’s kind of the sendoff event, the last one for everyone that’s been playing all the events during the spring,” said Jean Lastowka, president of the Cup’s governing committee.
In a community laden with so many top-tier senior players, being crowned a champion is no small feat.
“Competition is what it’s about,” said 2019 champion Chuck Wynne, who returns this week after a family emergency kept him from a title defense last year. “When you’re playing for a trophy, it means something.”
The Championships stand as the most prestigious individual event in The Villages. Playing three rounds over four days on three different courses, it offers the most complete test of a golfer’s skills across a variety of settings.
“We probably have the largest single-digit handicap membership in the country,” said Verkey. “It’s a great test for them to take on three different golf courses on three different days — three different times, three different weather patterns.”
After today’s opening round, the tournament moves to Lopez Legacy for Round 2 on Wednesday. Trophies await the overall champions Friday at Bonifay.
Winners also will be determined in lower flights, where handicaps are factored in. Only the championship flights are determined by gross score.
“It’s a little bit more pressure when it’s not something they’d do in a pickup game,” Verkey said. “I bet they all have at least a little when it comes down the stretch.”
A year ago, Bob Levy channeled the worries of his wife’s cancer surgery — and COVID restrictions that kept him from seeing her — into what became a nine-shot romp. The Village of Fenney resident is not defending this week.
On the women’s side, Kay Schnepf (Village of Mallory Square) defends her title with the chance to become the Championships’ first four-time winner.
The Ladies Village Cup plays out over two weeks, with a format change this year to accommodate a 13th team — Southern Oaks fields a roster for the first time — and moving away from the all-or-nothing nature of Ryder Cup-style matchups.
Now every hole will be worth a point, keeping the competitive edge in play for the entire round.
“We keep it fresh,” Lastowka said, “and I think that’s part of being able to keep it going for 20 years.”
Last week, Cup competitors kicked off the 20th anniversary runup with a pro-am at Glenview Champions Country Club. With rosters already set, three members of each team were randomly selected for a nine-hole competition with their club’s pro.
Havana Country Club captured the preview, carding an 11-under-par 61 in a format that counted the two best net scores on every hole. Cindy Globush, Sun Kilgore and Susie Blaser joined Havana head professional Rob Shaffer on the winning foursome.
The afternoon also featured a hole-in-one — recorded by Tierra Del Sol’s Christine Miller at No. 7 of the Talley Ho nine.
“We had a lot of spectators,” said Chase Senn, Glenview’s head professional. “Whether they were playing or not, they came out and showed support for their teammates.”
Said Lastowka: “We got very positive feedback. I heard from some ladies that even before they teed off were telling me, ‘This is so cool. Hopefully we can do this again next year.’”
First things first, though. Bonifay will be seeking a three-peat when the Cup tees off April 26 for the first of three elimination rounds. From there, the field will be cut to the top six teams and points reset to zero before three rounds of finals.
Lastowka, of the Village of Linden, noted that she’s seen several new names dot Cup rosters this year.
“The Villages is constantly changing,” she said. “People are moving in; (we have) people that are getting too old to play. So to have something that’s been able to be around for 20 years is just amazing.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
