Times change but MLK’s dream hasn’t

Last year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jerome Lumpkin joined his friends and members of his community in the 1-mile march around the community of Royal for their annual event. This year the event has changed a little and everyone will drive the mile in cars as a caravan-style parade. This year things are different for Lumpkin and how people spend the day, but the reasons they celebrate are the same.
“Dr. King’s dream hasn’t changed,” he said. “He fought for justice and peace, which is still the goal today.” Lumpkin, of the Village of Hillsborough, said honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day means a lot more to him this year, and a lot more to others as well.
“With the Black Lives Matter movement taking such a forefront of current events last year, more people are aware of the need for equality and rights,” he said. “The political climate changed so much in just one year, but the values of peace and equal rights we reflect on this day will always remain.”
Lumpkin is a member of the Sophisticated Gents of Florida, a predominantly African American club that engages in friendship and scholarship.
The club hasn’t been able to meet face-to-face for almost a year but they’ve maintained an online presence by holding virtual meetings.
Club president Al Jenkins, of the Village of Belvedere, said they are still “meeting” once a month and they are grateful to have the assistance of technology.
“It is a little disheartening knowing we can’t meet in person as a club,” he said. “This day is usually an occasion we would mark with words of empowerment and togetherness.”
Jenkins said a lot of tension exists in our current cultural climate and unity is usually the go-to for community members.
Being with others who fight for the same rights can give you strength, he said, so finding ways to either meet safely or support each other from a distance has been a global challenge.
Bill Munnerlyn, of the Village of Marsh Bend, said one way the Gents have supported the community is through scholarship.
The club has given academic scholarships to local high school seniors and he said despite the pandemic they wouldn’t let this year be an exception.
“We are all about supporting students and giving them the help they need to go to college and improve our community,” he said.
Ronald and Toni Booker, of the Village of Winifred, won’t be marking the day the way they usually do because of the pandemic. The two are members of the African American Club, which started meeting virtually in the spring of 2020.
“There won’t be any parties or gatherings, or any speeches,” Ronald said. “It’s been a strange time not getting to see each other.”
Ronald also teaches a dance class called the Gentlemen Rhythm and Blues Steppers. The group went from about 50 members to around 15 regular dancers.
Toni said there might be local churches that will honor the day but other than that she and Ronald plan on spending the day with each other at home.
“This year has certainly been tumultuous,” Ronald said. “There is so much awareness now about what people are doing, especially those in the public eye.”
Mike Patrom, president of the African American Club, said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an occasion for reflection and finding ways to honor Dr. King’s philosophy of equality and fair treatment for all, as well as respect and understanding.
“This is a day set aside to celebrate, commemorate, and honor the contributions of one of our country’s greatest citizens,” Patrom said. “It’s only fitting this day is juxtaposed with the day the country celebrates the inauguration of a newly-elected president.”
Patrom hopes incoming presidents will seize upon the universal ideals of freedom, equality and dignity for all citizens promoted by Dr. King.
“I encourage everyone to use [today] to reflect on how one can become a better citizen of this country we all call home,” he said.
While the club is still meeting virtually they are preparing for their first meeting in person in a few weeks.
Patrom said while people will be wearing masks there will be an endless amount of smiles.
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.