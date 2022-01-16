Tight labor market a boon for new grads

The end of 2021 hasn’t meant the end of labor shortages. For recent college graduates, that means increased opportunity.
Colleges and universities wrapped up their winter graduations last month and sent graduates into a favorable job market. After seeing wave after wave of layoffs early on in the pandemic, graduates are entering a market that belongs to job seekers instead of employers.
Colleges, technical schools and career advisers are making sure students are prepared to take advantage of those opportunities in an ever-changing labor market.
