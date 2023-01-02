Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter

A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year.
Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
Dressed in matching teal vests, the dogs sat and enjoyed the breeze in their fur, while their owners learned about the history of Lake Sumter.
Darby, a golden retriever owned by Stephenson, enjoyed the extra attention on the ride.
“He’s loving it,” said Stephenson with a laugh. “I’m glad I was able bring him out here today.”
Darby, who is now 10 years old, is her sixth golden retriever.
Stephenson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, began working with therapy dogs after noticing her mom loved seeing the dogs that visited her in the nursing home.
Throughout the year, the Hearts of Gold Therapy team is highly committed to bringing comfort to those they meet.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, staff members of the team began sharing videos of the pups through social media to spread joy during the difficult time.
Now after another year of hard work, the human team members were just as excited to embark on the cruise which rewarded their canine companions.
Throughout the journey, they shared laughs as they chatted.
Even the sight of the dogs on a boat brought joy to Villagers walking along the boardwalk.
“The dogs are happiest when they’re visiting people,” said leader Barbara Burgner. “This is something they love to do.”
Her golden retriever, Bella, immediately got comfortable on the boat where she enjoyed taking in the sights and smells as the boat glided across the water.
Burgner, of Sumterville, is in charge of the therapy team and the evaluation process for new therapy dogs.
The pups go through a series of tests to determine if they are a good fit for the therapy team. Handlers teach them new commands, and help them gain confidence in unfamiliar situations to prepare them for their career.
Canines join the team when they are well-trained, even-tempered and above all, eager to help people.
But the human team members agree that working with one another is just as rewarding as working with their four-legged companions.
“The people are phenomenal,” said Tom Roehl, of the Village of St. Catherine. “You build a lot of friendships here.”
Roehl’s dog, Angel, an English cream golden retriever, was delighted to take an afternoon to relax with her friends. She was especially curious about an alligator toy that the tour guide set on the table during his presentation. Basking in the sunlight throughout their trip the dogs soaked up the warmth with some wandering around the boat for extra pets.
After the ride, they posed for pictures back on the docks, and went home eager for another year of helping people.
“Dogs love us unconditionally,” said Burgner. “Working with them is the most rewarding part of the job.”
For more information about the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, visit grrmf.org/grrmf-hearts-of-gold-therapy-team.
