Theme parks busier than usual in offseason

Debbie Winters never had trouble making dining reservations in January at the Walt Disney World Resort. But that’s what she and fellow members of Mickey’s Fanatics, one of two Disney fan clubs in The Villages, encountered recently. The big theme park crowds that define peak periods like the December holidays appeared to stick around for the traditional offseason. “Normally, in the month of January you can just walk in and go like you own the place,” said Winters, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “We went to Magic Kingdom and the ferry was just packed. We were shocked. We were like, ‘What are these people doing? They’re not supposed to be here.’” But they’re coming anyway, at the invitation of theme park operators who offer more reasons to visit during what once was considered a slow period.
From the Festival of the Arts at Disney World to SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, numerous winter special events provide greater opportunities for Florida tourism in the first three months of the year.
Theme parks are also offering incentives, such as meals included with certain tickets at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. Disney World recently announced its Weekday Magic Ticket, which sweetened the pot for Florida residents, offering them a deal on admission for two to four weekdays from now until April 7, with some blackout dates. Tickets are $149 for two days, $179 for three days and $199 for four days.
What Theme Park Guests Can Expect
Now is a good time for people to visit the theme parks because it tends to be more pleasant than peak periods, even though this year’s offseason feels busier, said Carissa Baker, assistant professor of theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
“This is by far my favorite time to go, and you could tell from my job I love the theme parks,” she said. “I love to go when it’s less crowded.”
More comfortable weather compared to Florida summers and most tourists’ hometowns also draws them to theme parks this time of year, Baker said.
“Those of us who live here know how nasty the weather can get in the summer,” she said. “Now, this is perfect weather for a theme park.”
Milder weather gives Central Florida’s theme parks an advantage over competitors nationwide. The events and promotions help, but so does the fact they can stay open year-round, Baker said.
She contrasted Central Florida with Carowinds, the amusement park that lies on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina on Interstate 77. Carowinds, which closes during the winter months, stayed open later in the season than it usually does. But the added days were the least attended because of cold weather, she said.
“I looked up the weather in Charlotte — who really wants to go on a roller coaster when it’s 35 degrees?” Baker asked.
But in Florida, it’s much warmer, and there’s plenty to do.
Disney World’s annual Festival of the Arts, which runs through Feb. 21 at Epcot, will feature art galleries, performing artists and “food studios” with art-inspired food.
Mary Homko, a member of Mickey’s Fanatics, is organizing a bus trip to Epcot for the festival on Thursday.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Mardi Gras festivities also began recently and runs until March 6. Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts Saturday and runs until April 24. Both theme parks’ events include parades, beads and New Orleans food specialties like beignets.
And SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival will run from Friday to May 8 four days a week. The event will feature food, craft beer and live music.
Theme park visitors must also consider that COVID-19 precautions remain in place. Face masks are required in all indoor areas at Disney World and Universal Orlando such as restaurants, shops and hotel lobbies. Masks are encouraged at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.
Disney World also continues managing attendance through its Disney Park Pass reservation system.
Pandemic Impacts Travel Habits
Still, it’s not just about the festivals.
The unusually strong off-peak crowds may be a result of pent-up travel demand that’s emerging after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic beset the tourism industry, Baker said.
“The pandemic has really shaken things up,” she said. “All the parks are busier.”
Winters agreed.
“People think, after being at home and quarantined for two years now, ‘It doesn’t matter, we’re gonna go. We need to go. We need our Disney fix,’” she said. “It’s crowded all the time. You can’t get a dining reservation anywhere.”
Recent earnings calls from theme park operators show a strong desire among travelers to go back to the parks, Baker said.
On the Walt Disney Company’s most recent call, its chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said attendance at Disney World from July to September 2021 was “up double digits” versus the previous three-month period.
Guest spending was up 30% from the same period in 2020, when Disney World was closed for the first part of July, she said.
July to September 2021 marked the most profitable quarter for Universal Orlando in its history, which it accomplished with very few international visitors because of COVID-19 restrictions, said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Universal’s parent company Comcast, during an earning call.
More than 7 million people visited SeaWorld Orlando during the third quarter of 2021, and more than 15 million visited during the first nine months of the year, staff stated in its most recent earnings call. Both numbers are down only slightly from 2019, suggesting attendance is close to pre-pandemic levels.
With theme parks busier than usual right now, Winters offered a tip for people visiting: Don’t try to fit everything in one day — especially if you go for the newest or most popular attractions.
“You’ve got to be a planner, you have to know the layout of the park and have a plan, what are the most important things you want to do or accomplish?” she said. “I feel sorry for people who have a limited time because they may not be able to do everything with the volume of people who are coming now.”
