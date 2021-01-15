Theater ensembles navigate new normal

In the card room at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex, All About Theatre members sat 6 feet apart as they ran through lines for an upcoming production. All About Theatre is one of several resident theater groups coming up with solutions to not only produce shows in the coming months, but to do it safely during COVID-19. A resounding theme from those groups has been “the show must go on,” and that vision has been made possible through choosing shows with smaller casts, wearing masks, limiting audience capacity, social distancing, following venue safety guidelines and even producing theater virtually. “I don’t want theater to die in The Villages,” said Linda Succi, All About Theatre leader, director and actor in the show, a production of “The Vagina Monologues.” “I think it’s something we need, something people crave — there’s a need for it, and we just want to put our hand in the craft. We love what we do and want to continue.”
In the decision-making process, Succi wanted to put on a play with name recognition that would also allow for safety in the production process.
She will be able to fit five actresses onstage in the first act and another five onstage in the second act in “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Jan. 29-30 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
The show, in which the cast will perform monologues, also does not require much interaction between the actresses, Succi added.
At a recent rehearsal, Succi spaced chairs 6 feet apart in an inverted “V” formation to simulate the future stage blocking.
Performers also will follow recreation center guidelines at performances, including 6-foot social distancing and required masks in the audience when the distance is less than 6 feet.
“Because people are looking for quality theater, I’m hoping we sell out each night,” Succi said. “That’s what I’m counting on.”
While Smash Productions always has produced musicals, leader Susan Feinberg said a production with lots of singing and dancing like “The Sound of Music,” which they have postponed until fall, would not be practical in the current environment.
As a result, the group chose its first nonmusical production, “The Honeymooners — From New York to The Villages” for shows on April 5-7 at Savannah Center.
The show consists of a somewhat limited cast, Feinberg said, with no more than four people on stage for the majority of the performance.
They, too, are following recreation center guidelines at rehearsals for “The Honeymooners.” Cast members are spaced apart and wearing masks for the duration of rehearsals.
As they look toward productions at Savannah Center, the group will follow current and possible future guidelines at that venue, too, Feinberg said.
“People want to attend entertainment, there’s no doubt, but they’re not going to attend unless they feel safe and secure,” Feinberg said. “So it’s everyone’s job to make them feel that way.”
The Everglades Players Theatre of Southern Oaks has chosen hour-long performances of “The Pirate Map” at 3, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex as opposed to a longer play, which audiences may not want to sit through, said group leader Dave Saxe.
The fully staged shows will be presented in less than an hour, with two to eight characters, minimal sets and limited tech, Saxe said.
In addition to required negative COVID-19 tests for cast members, their reimagined vision of theater will include required masks for audience members for the duration and a limited 75-person audience capacity.
The show also will be held “in-the-round,” meaning that the audience will surround the stage.
“It’s a brave new world, and theater must explore effective ways to keep performances safe, relevant and culturally vital,” Saxe said. “While masking and social distancing are givens, live theater must negotiate with audiences.”
The Villages Theater Company has so far filmed three plays for theater lovers to watch on YouTube in place of their three major live plays per year, for their own protection and the protection of their audience, said club leader Judy Prior.
The virtual productions also gave club members a chance to produce their original plays — including “Curve Appeal in The Villages” and “Get a Job!” during the pandemic.
Their traveling troupe, “Shows to Go,” typically would perform three-to-five-minute skits at hour-long performances for clubs.
On March 12, the group plans to film a “Shows to Go” performance for a planned virtual release later that month.
That will be their last virtual release before a planned summer drama performance in July.
“To me it’s important because we want our members to know that we haven’t given up, that we’re still here and as soon as things get better when we fight this virus, we’ll be up and running,” Prior said. “We’ve got all these things planned to look forward to.”
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
