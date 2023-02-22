The Villages turns up the heat for Mardi Gras festival

The soaring temperatures didn’t stop Villagers from making the most of The Villages’ Mardi Gras Festival. Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was filled to the brim with party-goers.
Though it was hot, the crowd was ready on Tuesday with beads to dance throughout the evening and celebrate with friends.
For many, the highlight of the event was seeing all the costumes. Several among the crowd were dressed head-to-toe in green, gold and purple with beads, sequins and feathers. Between jesters, kings and queens, there was plenty to look at.
One couple, David and Barbara Bradley, of the Village of Liberty Park, were the talk of the crowd. At times, there were lines to get a photo with the two, who were decked out in Mardi Gras garb.
David wore a purple crowned top hat, a stack of beads, Mardi Gras glasses and even sported a green colored beard. Barbara wore a green wig, a jester collar and velvet gloves.
Both had scepters and sashes designating them as the Mardi Gras King and Queen.
The couple said they were appointed in 2019 by the Louisiana Club.
“We’re official representatives of Louisiana, where Mardi Gras is king,” David said. “We try to uphold the standard.”
Each year, they wear something a little bit different.
“We’ve been dressing up for 10 years,” David said. “We hope to encourage people to participate in all the events here. We call ourselves ‘good-will ambassadors.’”
David said he had around 300 to 400 sets of beads to give out throughout the evening.
Barbara said that for them, the fun of it is getting to interact with the crowd.
“It’s just fun,” Barbara said. “Laissez les bons temps rouler — let the good times roll.”
She said that phrase is the official greeting for Mardi Gras.
Another highlight of the event was the Mardi Paw March, which kicked off celebrations.
Villagers brought dogs in decorated strollers and costumes to parade around the square.
Judy and Neil Schulman, of the Village of Amelia, said they were looking forward to doing the march with their puppy, Mitzi.
“She had a good time,” Judy said. “She was so well behaved at 5 months old. I’m so proud of her.”
Judy and Neil brought her in a tutu costume with a stroller tricked out in purple and green feathers and tulle.
“I went crazy making all of it,” Judy said. “If I’m going to do it, I’m going to go all out.”
The couple come to the Mardi Gras Festival each year since they moved in 2009.
“It’s fun seeing all the people and dogs dressed up,” Neil said.
Judy said she appreciated that the Mardi Paw March benefited Your Humane Society SPCA, and they make a point of adopting when they want to bring home a dog.
Beyond the costumes and puppies, there was plenty more to see and do at the festival.
Market vendors and food lined the streets, and entertainment continued throughout the event.
Jammin Jambalaya Band performed on the main stage, followed by Villages resident lifestyle performance groups.
Some of the resident groups included Sweet & Sassy Line Dance Team, Aloha o’Ka Hula, Pacific Paradise Dancers, Sugar and Spice and others.
Clown Alley, stilt walkers, hula hoopers and other street performers kept crowds intrigued as well.
Bill and Janet Aymond came all the way from Houston to visit with friends at the festival.
The couple said they go to the New Orleans Mardi Gras festival each year, but decided to give The Villages a chance to shine this year.
“The crowd is awesome,” Bill said. “And everything smells so good.”
Heather Sinnett also was impressed by the crowd and considered it one of the best features of the festival.
Every year, she visits a friend in the Village of Pennecamp and attends the Mardi Gras Festival.
Sinnet said she is a people watcher, and this is the best time to see all of the people dressed up and to see dogs pass by.
“It’s my third year here,” she said. “The entertainment is always excellent and there is a great assortment of food. The weather doesn’t hurt either.”
She particularly loved listening to Jammin Jambalaya band and said there is something for everyone with so much going on in the square.
People who don’t like more crowded areas can sit to the side and enjoy the festivities from afar, she said.
“People really should come and experience this,” she said.
