The Villages toasts its parks and recreation

Opportunities for active and passive recreation are endless in The Villages, and this month is the time to celebrate.
July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is honoring this year’s theme of “Where Community Grows” with special events throughout The Villages.
Pam Henry, manager of lifestyle, events and public relations for the department, said it is important for them to mark the occasion.
“As a longtime parks and recreation professional, National Parks and Recreation Month not only educates residents on the positive impact we have on this community every day, but reiterates to me and The Villages Recreation and Parks staff that what they do day to day matters,” Henry said.
For almost 40 years, National Parks and Recreation Month has celebrated the nation’s parks and its more than 160,000 park and recreation professionals, according to the National Parks and Recreation Association. In Florida that includes an award-winning state park system comprising 175 state parks, as well as entities like The Villages Recreation and Parks Department that craft creative programming.
Throughout the month, the department will offer programs on health and well-being, environmental resilience and how to help the local community.
The first event, 5 Hacks for Mindfulness, is at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Miona Recreation. Other events, like a trivia session with The Villages Health on July 14, focus on the benefits of being in nature, exercising and exploring national parks.
Later in the month, residents can attend activities such as learning how to cultivate native plants on July 28. For a full list of events, check out the Recreation and Parks publication available at any recreation center or online at districtgov.org.
The month also celebrates the volunteers, part-time and seasonal workers who help keep parks and recreation programs going.
Linda Morrison, of the Village of St. James, volunteers with the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park group that supports Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park.
State park staff and volunteers who work in the recreation and parks industry are thankful for the month because of the spotlight it puts on the importance of these public spaces, Morrison said.
“I’m really aware of the need for parks, aware of how our job is to work in sync with nature,” Morrison said. “We all need to take the time to reflect on our impact on nature and its lasting effects, but also how being in nature has an impact on us.”
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department also is assisted by its own dedicated volunteer corps.
In 2022, more than 5,000 volunteer leaders of resident lifestyle groups gave at least 252,500 service hours — breaking the department record.
And while the department is hosting special events in July, its impact on residents is felt year-round, Henry said.
Hundreds of residents meet at Villages recreation centers every day to socialize and participate in department events. The department also works with about 4,300 clubs in The Villages to make sure they have what they need to thrive.
Gino Mion, leader of The Villages water volleyball league, said he is grateful The Villages provides so many opportunities for residents to be active.
“There are different levels to play water volleyball in The Villages, so people of minimal skill level don’t have to feel pressure if they play with advanced players,” said Mion, of the Village of St. James. “It’s such a popular thing in The Villages, so there are plenty of chances to play.”
Mion said he appreciates that the recreation department is willing to work with residents who love water volleyball. Several years ago, the league partnered with the department to create Villages-wide water volleyball rules.
“There are water volleyball meetups at least once a day every day here, and we had people playing by one set of rules at one pool and different rules in another,” he said. “We didn’t want there to be confusion or frustration if people played in multiple pools.”
Abundance of Love, a nonprofit, meets at three recreation centers twice a month. The group is made up of lifelong knitters and beginners, so people help each other when they can.
“We all like coming to the recreation centers because we know we can see our friends and have fun while helping other people,” said club leader Jen Smith, of the Village Santiago. “The group is sometimes pretty large, so without the recreation centers we’d have to host at our houses, which could be difficult.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler
