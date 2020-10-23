The Villages readies to host a president

Today, The Villages welcomes back President Donald Trump. The 4:30 p.m. political rally at The Villages Polo Club comes after the nation witnessed last night’s presidential debate as both Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden now look to capitalize on the fleeting days before the Nov. 3 election to energize and garner as many remaining votes as possible. In Florida, the eye is on the state’s 29 electoral college votes — fourth-highest in the nation — making it a vital state to win.
Parking
If you have your tickets to the rally and are coming by golf cart, you can park at The Villages Polo Club. Although vehicular parking is also provided, those traveling by motor vehicle may prefer to avoid anticipated traffic congestion by parking at one of the three town squares and then proceeding to the Workman Transportation bus stations, where an ADA-compliant bus will take them to the polo fields. Remember, gates don’t open for the 4:30 p.m. event until 1:30 p.m. today. For those using the shuttle service from the town squares, pickup locations are at Spanish Springs Depot, 1150 Paige Place; Lake Sumter Landing Depot, 1045 Old Mill Run; and Brownwood Depot, 2703 W. Torch Lake Drive. Buses will return to your respective location after the event. Once you arrive, you will enter a rope-line crowd-control setup to wait for event entry. Ticket holders will walk to the event area, although shuttle service will be provided for those who may need it.
Event Entry
Everyone entering will go through security screening. It’s always best to minimize objects in your possession to get through screening in a timely manner. Attendees will undergo temperature checks and will be given masks, which they will be instructed to wear. Sanitation stations will be on the grounds. Attendees may bring a plastic disposable bottle of water to drink. However, they cannot bring umbrellas, coolers, alcohol, backpacks, large bags, banners, selfie sticks, tripods, glass or items considered dangerous. A list of additional items will be posted at the site. Everyone is encouraged to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and carry a rain poncho, if conditions call for it.
Tickets
Ticketing for this event began Wednesday evening. To see if tickets remain, log onto tinyurl.com/y52zaceb. There is a limit of two per person.
