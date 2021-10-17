The Villages proves to be a haven for the faithful

Concerns over church membership and attendance have been growing in recent years. A March 2021 Gallup poll revealed that just 47% of American adults surveyed were members of a house of worship, the first time in the eight-decade history of the poll that the number was below 50%. By comparison, 70% of Americans polled said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque in 1999.
When Gallup first polled Americans on church membership back in 1937, the number that called themselves members of a house of worship was at 73%. The number remained study for the next 60 years or so but, by the start of the 21st century, it started declining.
Church membership is also strongly correlated with age, according to Gallup, with two out of three traditionalists - Americans born before 1946 - belonging to a church. Compare that to 36% of surveyed millennials, those born between 1981-1996, who consider themselves members of a house of worship.
In an area with a large 55+ population, one would presume that interest in religion and attending worship would be strong in The Villages and surrounding communities. And local pastors say that, in general, that is the case.
"A lot of churches nationwide have declined significantly," said Pastor Keith Johnson of the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages. "Here at the Chapel, we've had our ups and downs ourselves given COVID-19, including a two-week closure in September due to an isolated case."
Prior to the September closure, Johnson said the church was averaging about 80% of its pre-pandemic numbers for in-person worship. But he noted that the Chapel of Christian Faith is improving on its numbers every week, with more people checking out services and sermons online.
"We're also having quite a few people join the church," Johnson noted. "A few weeks back, I led an introductory class with several people in attendance. Not only that, we are getting a fair amount of visitors checking out in-person worship every Sunday."
Area houses of worship are reporting healthy growth when it comes to new members. At New Covenant United Methodist Church, around 150 people joined over the last 18 months. And at Fairway Christian Church, 43 people joined in the first eight months of this year.
"We haven't completely returned to pre-COVID attendance numbers, but we are getting closer," said Butch Gastfield, Preaching Minister for Fairway Christian. "Attendance-wise, we are about 80% of our pre-COVID numbers. The trend is definitely moving upward, and we are also seeing a healthy number of visitors checking out Fairway services every weekend."
Gastfield said he and other Fairway staff and congregants have heard from churches in other states that are struggling to get people back in the sanctuary. So why are things different in The Villages?
"After more than a year of being stuck at home, Villagers and others want to get out again," Gastfield said. "Church is part of their lives, and they want to experience that again."
The Chapel of Christian Faith's Johnson added that the pandemic is an example of what he called "bad times are good times for the Gospel."
"People are looking for real answers in the wake of the pandemic," he said. "When they start considering those deeper questions, they turn to the Bible, then reach out to clergy and other Bible teachers. We are now in a time where people are thinking about what God is saying, who He is."
At the new Seven Rivers Villages in Wildwood, church pastor Stephen Speaks said things are off to a good start in terms of attendance.
"I thought our grand opening worship service on Oct. 3 was very encouraging," he said. "Although we did not get an official count of everyone, we had around 130 people, from retirees down to infants on hand."
There are still a fair number of people who are not ready to step foot inside a house of worship anytime soon. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, most area houses of worship have offered congregants the option of watching service or other events on their computers, tablets or phones. And the numbers for the virtual alternatives remain strong for some local churches, 18 months after the pandemic started.
Pastor Mark Schulz's weekly sermons at Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford regularly average at least 1,500 views on Facebook. Encounter Church and Freedom Fellowship of The Villages have both seen viewership of their services reach high triple-digits on Facebook in recent weeks. And in Wildwood, one virtual initiative has done so well, it's become a church of its own.
"The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church recently decided to make Living Room Church its own entity," said the Rev. Michael Beck, co-creator of Living Room Church and co-pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church and St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Ocala. "It's the first all-online congregation in Florida UMC history."
The origins of Living Room Church came after Wildwood UMC, like many other churches in and around The Villages, halted in-person worship and events due to COVID-19. Beck is a leader in the "Fresh Expressions" movement, a global initiative aimed at bringing church to those unable or uncomfortable with physically attending a traditional church service. He and Wildwood UMC had success in bringing church to such locations as tattoo parlors, restaurants and dog parks.
"Between March and December of last year, we welcomed around 600 people to the Wildwood UMC family through virtual worship and events," Beck noted. "Most of them were having their first church encounter. They felt safe and secure coming to church in this digital environment, and would rather remain that way."
So Living Room Church was born, bringing together congregants and staff not just from central Florida, but from Georgia, Virginia, Illinois and other states. Currently, there are 1,400 members of Living Room Church, and Beck sees nothing but growth ahead.
"Facebook is home to over a billion users worldwide," he said. "There are people in different levels of their spiritual development who, for whatever reason, do not feel comfortable entering a sanctuary. They feel far more comfortable doing work and interacting online. There is a virtual audience looking for a church that understands this, and we believe Living Room Church is that solution."
