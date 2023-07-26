The Villages has never been more popular

The popularity of The Villages’ lifestyle continues to grow along with the community itself.
The Villages ranks as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States through the first half of 2023, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm.
It’s a familiar spot for the community, which held the No. 1 spot on RCLCO’s year-end list in 2022 — the sixth consecutive year it topped the ranking.
The Villages remains consistent with 1,960 home sales in the first six months of 2023. It reported 3,923 sales in 2022.
“Much of the sustained success of The Villages can be attributed to the lifestyle that they have created for their residents,” said Karl Pischke, RCLCO principal. “Few other communities in the country have been able to foster such a unique environment that leverages both physical amenities and commercial infrastructure, along with the programming and sense of community created by the many clubs and organizations that exist there.”
Chuck Jones and his wife Janice thought they had settled on a retirement home on St. Simons Island, Georgia, where they had lived since 2004. But their daughter encouraged them to check out The Villages after she visited her in-laws in the community.
“She said ‘It has everything y’all could ever want and more,’” Chuck said. “So we started doing some research — we looked at the videos online — and scheduled a trip to come down. Once we were there we fell in love with a house that had just gone on sale, so we made an offer right there on the spot. From the time we started thinking about it until the day we closed was only about six weeks.”
The couple closed on a house in the Village of Newell on July 5. They are now unpacked and starting to explore their new community, Chuck said.
“We got our golf cart last weekend and we love it,” he said. “We’ve gone to Brownwood a couple times. The farmers’ market there on Saturday morning is wonderful. And Sawgrass Grove is close to our home; we like having the live music every night and we’ve eaten at McGrady’s Pub, which we loved.”
Moving to The Villages also was a whirlwind for Gina and Rick Gross, who bought their home in the Village of Newell in May.
“We were actually on a getaway in Ocala in March and my husband said ‘Hey, we’ve always wanted to check out The Villages, it’s only 30 minutes away,” Gina said. “So we drove down and did the trolley tour. That evening we were back in our hotel in Ocala having some cocktails and we said ‘Let’s do it!’ We came back the next afternoon and started looking at houses.”
The Grosses are now enjoying find new activities to enjoy.
“It’s wonderful. Everybody is so friendly and there’s so many things to do,” Gina said. “We tried the putting course (at Franklin Recreation) yesterday and it was so much fun. We want to do the pitch and putt course next. I might even have to start taking golf lessons. And I like to play cards, so I have been going to the recreation center to play bridge. It’s an enjoyable way to spend the afternoon and meet new friends.”
It’s not by chance that residents have so many opportunities to stay active.
“It’s a culmination of the design of the community,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks. “There’s a synergy with the vision of what the Developer created to allow residents to remain active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of the recreation centers, the squares and restaurants, the churches and other support centers conveniently located all within the community.”
The Villages boasts more than 3,500 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 114 recreation facilities with 111 pools, 247 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields.
Residents get all the credit for making it a world-class community, Rohan said.
“New residents want to share in The Villages active adult lifestyle,” he said. “It’s not just one thing, either. The people moving here know about the quality and high standard of living they’re going to experience living here.”
The master plan of the community is driven by what residents want, said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, while speaking to members of The Villages Homeowners Advocates at the recent Evening With The Developer event.
“What you guys want out of the community keeps changing,” Morse said. “And therefore, we keep changing with what you guys want.
“We build stuff by listening to what you guys want. Then we turn it over to the community development district to run things and maintain the course. It’s a symbiotic relationship that’s not found anywhere else in the country.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.