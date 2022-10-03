The Villages’ festival season opens today

A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
People who attend the Heritage Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square will experience sights and sounds of cultures from Asia, Africa, Australia, and North and South America. Stella Beat will perform from the Dog Trot Porch.
Resident groups such as Aloha ‘O Ka Hula, the Silver Rockettes and Mystic Jewels also will perform. You will have two chances to see the Lakeland-based Indonesian Dance Group perform, at 6:05 and 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, the festival heads to Spanish Springs, where cultures from Europe will be represented from 4 to 9 p.m.
Z Street Band will perform from the Gazebo and a second stage will be set up as an Oktoberfest area, with the Brussels Sprouts German Polka Band performing in The Villages for the first time. The area also will have a beer garden and food vendors to round out the experience.
Returning this year to both editions is the Passport Challenge. Those who attend can pick up their passports at the information tent, then head to any vendor who is displaying the event logo to receive a stamp. Once four stamps are acquired, they can return to the information tent to get a free commemorative pin while supplies last.
“People love doing it,” Cox said. “It’s a fun activity for everybody of all ages.”
The Spanish Springs festival will begin with a parade around town square at 3:15 p.m. that will celebrate German and Italian heritage, hosted by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Later in the month, the Hometown Halloween event will bring a few frights to Brownwood Paddock Square during a two-day span. Making its first appearance is the Rundown Band for the Oct. 28 portion, with Blue Stone Circle performing on Oct. 29.
People can experience new carnival games, a rock-climbing wall, two mazes and a re-themed haunted house. The trunk-or-treat portion will happen from 4 to 6 p.m. both nights.
A candy drive is underway to make sure enough is on hand for the trick-or-treaters. People can drop off the candy at all regional recreation centers and any Villages Box Office location through Oct. 21.
To kick off this event, people and their dogs may take part in the inaugural Growl-O-Ween pet walk and costume contest at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Registration is $20, with $10 for each additional dog, and can be purchased starting Friday at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Those who get the initial registration will receive a swag bag, a doggy bandana and other goodies; additional pets will get the bandana only.
The walk will start at Meggison Road and head toward the square, then walk around it to end up at the main entry to Brownwood. Then the costume contest will commence, with ribbons for Best Homemade Costume, Silliest Costume, Scariest Costume and Cutest Costume.
“It’s going to be a whole lot of fun seeing them dressed up in costumes,” Cox said. “We’re anticipating some out-of-this-world costumes, for sure.”
Making its debut is the British Invasion Car Show and Festival, taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. British car owners from all over the state will converge on the square to show off their rides, including The Villages British Motoring Club.
Club leader Sandy Turner will bring his 1950 Riley convertible to the show.
“This will be something a little different for The Villages,” said Turner, of the Village of Woodbury. “If anyone has an interest in British cars, give it a shot. It’s an appreciation for something from days gone by. It’s all mechanical. There’s no special equipment. It’s a throwback. That’s the fun of it.”
The Hooligans will perform from the pavilion, while the Sounds of Scotland will perform from 7 to 7:15 p.m. A James Bond look-alike will wander the streets for photo opportunities.
American Craft Endeavors returns to Spanish Springs Town Square for its arts and crafts festival, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6; admission is free. Expect to find everything from handcrafted leather goods to paintings, photography, personalized products and glass works.
The holiday season in The Villages will begin with the Tree Lighting Festival at all three town squares — a country Christmas on Nov. 26 at Brownwood, a coastal Christmas on Nov. 29 at Lake Sumter Landing and a classic Christmas on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make stops at all three festivals to greet guests at their newly redecorated village.
For information on any of these events, visit thevillagesentertainment.com.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
