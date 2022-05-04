The Villages economy continues to expand

With thriving economies, Florida and The Villages are bucking the national trend. Across the state, the unemployment rate is going down, sales are up and more businesses are opening. In The Villages, more houses are coming online and more amenities are becoming available as the area continues to prosper and more people call it home. “The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.
Business Growth
In the first quarter of 2020, Sumter County was home to about 2,057 businesses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By the first quarter of 2021, that number grew to about 2,160 businesses.
“We feel strongly that the business growth trend will continue,” said Frank Calascione, economic development director for Sumter County. “As we add age-restricted and non-age-restricted housing, agribusiness, commercial and industrial projects to the local economy, we will see more capital investment and job creation with an employee base closer to the work location.”
New chain businesses that opened within the last year in the area include Sportsman’s Warehouse and Earth Fare. New small businesses include Lalalu, Farmshed, Faeve Apothecary and Island Fin Poke. BJ’s Wholesale Club and Hobby Lobby are opening in the area in the future.
Not only is the number of businesses in the area growing, but many established local businesses are seeing their own growth.
Terry Yoder, CEO of T&D Family of Companies, a diversified construction services business that includes T&D Concrete, T&D Patio & Pool and T&D Distribution, said his companies are growing more than ever despite the hurdles of the pandemic.
“We never skipped a beat,” Yoder said. “We picked up steam.”
T&D Concrete reported its best year in 2021 with about 44% growth, Yoder said.
In the last five years, the company helped build 2,000 to 2,400 homes per year, he said. In 2021, T&D Concrete helped build 4,000 homes.
“Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state,” DeSantis said in a press release.
T&D Patio and Pool and T&D Screen Division also saw business growth similar to T&D Concrete in 2021, and those gains continue.
When public pools were closed because of the pandemic, many area residents opted to have pools built in their backyards. “It boosted our business up because people wanted to get out, and they wanted to stay safe and they wanted to stay healthy,” Yoder said.
In the first quarter of 2020, manufacturing sales were more than $23 million in Sumter County, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. In the first quarter of 2022, manufacturing sales in Sumter were more than $35 million.
“I think we’re very blessed to live in the state of Florida, and I think we are even more blessed that we have The Villages here,” Yoder said. “As the other states shut down and closed their doors, Gov. DeSantis left the state of Florida’s doors open.”
Several retailers in The Villages also saw a jump in sales despite the pandemic.
Last year was the best year of business ever for Lime Light Boutique in Lake Sumter Landing, and sales are blowing past records so far this year.
This year’s first quarter did better than the 2021 first quarter “by a long shot,” said Christine Chaloupka, owner of Lime Light.
“It’s very exciting and thrilling and rewarding at the same time, because our hard work has paid off,” she said.
This year’s April sales at Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts in Brownwood were 30% higher than any April since the store opened, owner Rosalyn Housley said. Overall sales also are 30% higher than any year to date at the store, she said.
At the Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, sales are 50% higher than any year since the store opened.
“The Villages is expanding like crazy, and we are in the perfect spot,” Housley said.
Employment
Florida’s unemployment rate has stayed below the country’s rate for the past 16 months.
In fact, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.2% over the year to 3.2% in March 2022. Nationally, the employment rate was 3.6% at the beginning of April, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the last five years, 5,880 jobs have been added in Sumter County and another 7,244 jobs are expected in the next five years, according to labor market analytics.
While the unemployment rate is moving in the right direction, many local businesses still are struggling to find employees.
“There are definitely challenges out there, but I am very blessed to have the team that I do,” Chaloupka said.
To let people know about open jobs, Chaloupka relies on word-of-mouth. It is paying off as she recently hired a new staff member who is a customer at the store.
“I thought that she would be a great fit, and here we are,” Chaloupka said.
Florida added 4,500 manufacturing jobs in March 2022, the largest growth seen in Florida’s manufacturing industry since May 2020, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Yoder is coming up with creative ways to do more work with fewer employees. One of the ways includes incorporating new technology.
“I had to change my way of doing business,” Yoder said. “I’m not trying to take away labor. I need labor because we’re growing … I have to grow smarter, not harder.”
To help local businesses with employment issues, the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce regularly emails a compilation of available positions to everyone on its mailing list.
Since November they have been sending out job listings bi-weekly on Fridays. The listings include positions at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa, Clear View Optix and more.
“We noticed a lot of our members were hiring and saw the need to connect them to the local community,” said Leslie DiCesare, executive director of the chamber.
Sumter County Economic Development also is working with CareerSource Central Florida, Sumter County Schools, Lake-Sumter State College, Withlacoochee Technical College, businesses and others in response to the labor shortage.
“If we can increase the skill sets of graduating seniors, we can address some of the tremendous need,” Calascione said. “If we see success between the high schools and the technical colleges refining their articulation agreements, high school students can take more technical college classes while they are still in high school then graduate with the hard skills the businesses need them to have.”
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
