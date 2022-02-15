The Villages actively recruiting employees

Local residents looking for jobs in the restaurant, entertainment or health industry are in luck. Hospitality of The Villages and The Villages DreamMaker Resource Center are hosting a Food & Beverage Hiring Event today to fill positions at several local eateries. The expo is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex at 769 Marilee Place. The Villages Health will have a hiring event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Deaton Care Center to fill positions at several of its locations. Perks of employment include working in the fastest-growing community in the country, full benefits, employee discounts at many businesses in The Villages, opportunities for growth and advancement, and eligibility for The Villages Charter School.
At the Food & Beverage Hiring Event, restaurants and entertainment venues owned by The Villages will be interviewing and hiring for all positions, from cooks to hostesses to bartenders to movie theater staff and more.
Full- and part-time positions are available that pay up to $32 per hour and new hires are eligible to receive a $500 signing bonus. The event will include refreshments, giveaways and door prizes.
The expo originally was designed to hire staff for McGrady’s Pub & Kitchen, a new Scottish restaurant coming to Sawgrass Market that will seat 300 patrons. The idea expanded to include Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack, Fenney Grill, Old Mill Playhouse and Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill.
“We felt since we’re doing it, why don’t we staff all of our restaurants?” said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages. “We thought it was a good opportunity.”
Those who want to reserve a spot at the expo or fill out the application in advance can do so online at hiringevent.thevillages.com, but an RSVP is not required. You will need to take your resume, photo identification and Social Security information to the event.
Reception for the expo has been positive, with many people submitting applications already.
“It has been very, very good,” Novak said.
The United States has been in the midst of a labor shortage since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unemployment rate in the U.S. is at 4% and the number of unemployed persons is at 6.5 million as of January. In February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic became a serious issue, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and the number of people unemployed was 5.7 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Several local restaurants have been dealing with the labor shortage, and this expo will bring them together with people who want to be employed in the industry.
Fenney Grill is looking to fill multiple positions such as cooks, dishwashers, busboys, bartenders, servers, hosts and managers.
“We actually have been fairly blessed,” said Chad Prilliman, general manager of Fenney Grill. “We were a little short staffed. We’ve maintained decent staff members way better than last year and we’re getting more and more applicants.”
Prilliman said the expo is a great idea to bring more employees to The Villages.
“It’s a great place to work, it truly is,” he said.
The Villages Health hiring event will offer positions such as medical assistant, licensed practical nurse, new patient advisor, practice support and more, said Cheri Benedetti, vice president of human resources at The Villages Health. Chance drawings also will take place at the event.
A $500 signing bonus is available to those who are hired as medical assistants or licensed practical nurses.
For more information and to fill out an application, visit thevillageshealth.com/careers. To RSVP for the hiring event, email recruitment@thevillageshealth.com. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Past hiring events have been successful, Benedetti said.
“We’re finding that people want to come and learn more about our company and our company culture, and it’s a good opportunity to meet some of our team and hear more about our organization,” Benedetti said. “It’s also a good opportunity for us to find out what their career aspirations are.”
The Villages Health also is dealing with the challenges of the nationwide labor shortage. Benedetti hopes the event will help fill necessary positions.
“We’re looking forward to meeting the candidates and sharing more about how working in The Villages at The Villages Health is an exciting opportunity for anyone who is seeking a career in health care,” Benedetti said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
