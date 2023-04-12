The Studio Theatre announces Season 8

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 76F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.