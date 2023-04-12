The Studio Theatre announces Season 8

While the last show of The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s seventh season wraps up this month, patrons can look forward to Season 8, which is themed “Trust Your Instincts.”
The theater also now offers year-round programming with the addition of two summer shows.
“During our main season — fall through spring — you will see the kind of Studio programming you are used to, in which we examine relevant issues through intimate and innovative storytelling,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director of The Studio Theatre.
“In the summer, however, we are taking a vacation from our mission to bring exclusively lighter fare. We will now produce one comedy and one musical comedy every summer in our Mini Summer Vacation Season.”
Season 7, themed “I Am What I Am,” saw several standing ovations, full houses and a sold-out run of “La Cage aux Folles.” The current show, “These Shining Lives,” ends its run April 29.
Morse said when a season ends, the theater usually produces a Song Cycle Series, which is a series of songs that focus on a particular theme. Then it rents the space to another producer for the remainder of the summer until the next season of shows begins.
“We decided about a year ago to do away with the Song Cycle Series and the rental in order to move forward with a whole new kind of programming for the summer,” she said.
The first show of the summer, “Unnecessary Farce,” features an embezzling mayor who is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the next room, two police officers are supposed to catch the encounter on videotape.
Confusion ensues and the characters are left reeling, trying to figure out who is in which room and why unexpected events continue.
The comedy runs June 9 through July 1.
“If you’re interested in seeing li’l ol’ me, come check out ‘Unnecessary Farce’ this summer,” Morse said.
The second show of the summer, a mystery musical, will be announced June 1.
Morse said the show is fun, funny, heartwarming and sweet.
“I am sure our patrons will love it,” she said.
Nathaniel Niemi, resident director at The Studio Theatre, is directing the mystery musical.
“It’s a hilarious, high-energy, crazy, fun time,” he said.
Patrons can catch the show Aug. 4-26.
“Our summer selection is full of joy,” said Leslie Becker, assistant production manager at The Studio Theatre. “I am looking forward to filling our space with laughter and smiles.”
Season 8 will focus on the the timeless battle of listening to or ignoring your instincts, with a lineup of shows that includes “Angel Street,” “Cry it Out,” “Cabaret” and “The Roommate.”
“The theme of our season is evident in every production, even though each story is vastly different than the one before,” Becker said. “I hope audience members get the chance to see every show and find the thread that connects them all.”
Morse said Season 8’s opening show will be the theater’s first thriller.
“‘Angel Street’ is a classic psychological thriller, so we will get to have a lot of fun with dim lighting and creating the look of gas-powered lamps,” she said. “It should be a bit spooky, and to me, that is very alluring.”
Becker also is looking forward to bringing a thriller to the theater.
“Season 8 is full of highlights — it is difficult to choose just one — but ‘Angel Street’ is a new type of show for us,” she said. “There is a mystery and thrill to the piece that will hopefully keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.”
The show follows Jack and Bella Manningham, a well-to-do couple in the 1880s living on Angel Street in London.
Jack seems like a charming and attentive husband, but something sinister lies underneath. Bella begins to notice unusual stirrings in the night, and her husband disappears frequently.
He tells her she is crazy, and she begins to believe him.
The show premieres Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 21, with previews Sept. 26-28.
The next show of the season is “Cry It Out,” which follows two new mothers whose unlikely friendship develops over the trials of new motherhood. Then they are joined by an ultra-wealthy neighbor who is having a hard time.
“I am very excited about all of the shows, but the one I am looking forward to the most is ‘Cry It Out,’” Morse said. “It is a show about the challenges and absurdities of early motherhood. It is a topic I know well and feel it is not explored much in the theater.”
Morse said she first read the script about four years ago, just after giving birth to her daughter.
“The script felt like it was written for me,” she said. “I had never felt so represented in a play. I am so excited to bring this perspective to our audiences.”
The show runs Nov. 17-Dec. 16, with previews Nov. 14-16.
Becker said most audiences will be familiar with the next show of the season, “Cabaret.”
“It is a well-known musical for good reason — its historical references and ever-relevant theme,” she said.
The classic musical has won several awards, including the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Revival of a Musical.
It takes place in the early 1930s in Berlin, during the rise of the Third Reich.
Clifford Bradshaw, a struggling American writer, stumbles into the Kit Kat Club, a seedy nightclub.
As tensions rise, entertainers and patrons must decide whether they will flee or continue to escape to the seductive world of the Kit Kat Club.
“Cabaret is a really powerful show about how we respond when the world is scary and harming our neighbors,” said Niemi, who will direct the musical. “It is full of dark but also delightful dance and production numbers. To me, it’s ultimate musical theater.”
He said it is a highly respected musical theater piece, full of dance and music numbers that tell the story in sharp and powerful ways.
“For this production, we want audiences to have a real visceral experience,” Niemi said.
The musical runs Feb. 2-March 2, with previews Jan. 30-Feb. 1.
Becker said the last show of the season, “The Roommate,” is a piece patrons may not have heard of.
“But if I were a betting woman, I would put money on our audiences thoroughly enjoying this story,” she said. “The characters are so relatable you find yourself rooting for them from start to finish.”
“The Roommate” features two women in their mid-50s, Sharon and Robyn. After Sharon’s recent divorce, she posts a listing for a roommate. Robyn answers the call, needing a space to hide and start over.
As Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, she finds a desire for danger and adventure.
Patrons can see the show March 29-April 27, 2024, with previews March 26-28.
When The Studio Theatre team plans a season, they select shows first, then sculpt the theme, Morse said.
“The shows are selected via committee,” she said. “We read, discuss, then vote on each script to whittle the group down.
“Once we get to about 25 scripts, we start to see what shows have similar themes or ideas in them.”
She said they create roughly 25 seasons, then go through a ranked-choice voting process to narrow it down to just one. “I’m excited about this season,” Niemi said. “It is moody, visceral, hilarious and stunning. Prepare to enter very exciting, specific worlds with each piece.”
New subscriptions and individual tickets are available now at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
Subscriptions start at about $139, which includes all four main season shows. Individual tickets start at $35 and vary per show.
Summer shows can be added to a subscription with a discount, but are not automatically included in the main season subscription.
