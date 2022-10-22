The Studio’s season 7 off to successful start

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol is captivating audiences during its seventh season with shows that revolve around the theme “I Am What I Am.” Nearly every performance of the first show of the season sold out, and its final weekend will be no different. Three more shows promise even more thought-provoking material. “The shows are focused on people who are proclaiming their personhood,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. The opening show, “In the Next Room,” comes to a close today. “It deals primarily with sensuality in a marriage and women. discovering they want, need and deserve more from their partners, inside and outside the bedroom,” Morse said.
The next show, “The Chinese Lady,” premieres 7 p.m. Nov. 18, and audiences will learn about the true story of the first Chinese woman in America.
The story follows Afong Moy (Melody Lou), who came to America in 1834 and was put on display as a sideshow exhibit.
Despite this, Moy believes she is an ambassador of her culture and begins to educate as she shares her culture with others.
Morse said when she discovered “The Chinese Lady,” she was so inspired by Moy’s story that she wanted to learn more.
“I hope these shows will inspire people to learn more about the topics the plays bring up,” Morse said. “All four carry different ideas and questions with them. The goal for us in producing any show is to inspire conversations on the car ride home, over breakfast or over cocktails.”
In January, audiences can witness the first use of The Studio’s stage turntable during “La Cage aux Folles.”
Morse said she looked forward to producing “La Cage aux Folles” in The Studio space for a long time. The show inspired the season’s theme because it is about accepting people the way they are, she said.
It is about a gay couple: Georges, who runs a St. Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, known as Zaza, the “Queen of Drag ,” who performs at the club. The couple is thrilled to welcome their son’s fiancée, but she comes from a disapproving family.
“This musical is exciting, fun, hilarious, tender and loving, with great music,” said Nathaniel Niemi, resident director at The Studio. “It’s a classic piece and (audiences) will know some of these songs that have become pieces of musical theater canon. It will be a big explosion of drama and color in The Studio.”
Niemi said he looks forward to directing the musical and that the entire team at The Studio is excited to explore drag as an art form.
“We’ll bring on the feather boas, sparkle and rhinestone,” he said. “It’s a challenge — we’ve never done anything that requires that much makeup and sparkle.”
“These Shining Lives,” which premieres in March and will be directed by Niemi, is the last show of the season.
The show features the true story of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Co., though the characters in the show are fictionalized.
During the 1920s, employees of the company painted watch faces with glow-in-the-dark paint containing radium.
The show features four women who are just breaking into the workforce, advocating not only for their right to work, but to have a safe work environment as well.
“‘These Shining Lives’ is a really fascinating historical story,” Niemi said. “To see what these women went through with radium poisoning. I like that it’s a historical piece and takes a look at the way that a big system cannot care for people and what happens when somebody stands up to that.”
Niemi admires the friendship of the women.
“They are delightful, enthusiastic characters who persevere through a difficult circumstance,” he said.
He also enjoyed reading about the real history of the women involved with the Radium Dial Co.
“I’m hopeful that audiences will be delighted and uplifted by the performances this season,” Niemi said. “And that they also are inspired to persevere and be bold about who they are and what they stand for in life. The theme of these shows is identity and being proud of who you are, even when it’s difficult. It’s encouraging to see the boldness of these characters.”
Patrons who are interested in attending performances should purchase tickets soon, as the shows are selling out quickly.
Tickets start at $35, though prices vary per show. They are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.