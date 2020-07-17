The studio moves two shows to bigger venue

The initial set for “Pipeline,” the second show of Season 5 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, was going to enclose the audience into the acting space to make them feel as if they were part of the story, watching the events unfold like a fly on the wall. The Studio, which is a blackbox theater, always has brought an element of intimacy to the forefront of its shows and set designs. But audience intimacy isn’t such a good idea these days. So, The Studio will move its first two shows of Season 5, “Spike Heels” and “Pipeline,” to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, a bigger venue that can accommodate social-distancing guidelines. Members of The Studio’s technical and production teams hope to bring the same intimate feel to The Sharon, despite the audience not being as close to the stage.
The Studio’s summer song cycle, “Elegies,” has been postponed and moved to next season. The third and fourth shows of Season 5, “9 to 5 The Musical” and “Ada and the Engine” will remain at The Studio for now.
The sets for the first two shows have had to be partially rebuilt and redesigned to fit The Sharon, but a lot of the challenge will be for the audio and lighting designers, according to Clayton Becker, technical director at The Studio.
The lighting department will have to work with a different lighting layout, and the audio department is working on ideas to ensure that patrons can hear every word of the performance, Becker said.
“Although the venue is much larger, the playing space between The Sharon and The Studio is very comparable,” said Kenny Constant, technical director at The Sharon and scenic designer at The Studio.
Danielle Paccione, production manager at The Studio, said a lot of the intimacy is naturally created by the types of stories The Studio tells.
“Both ‘Spike Heels’ and ‘Pipeline’ have some incredible moments throughout, and I believe if we are doing justice to telling the story, the intimacy and emotion will be present for our audiences,” Paccione said. “There are so many ways to tell a story, and I think this is an opportunity to tell these stories a bit differently than we would have at The Studio.”
The shows of Season 5 center around the theme “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History,” and all tell stories about women by women.
The shows are Theresa Rebeck’s “Spike Heels,” which will run Sept. 25 to Oct. 24 at The Sharon, Dominique Morisseau’s “Pipeline,” which will run Nov. 20 to Dec. 12 at The Sharon, Patricia Resnick’s “9 to 5 The Musical,” which will run Jan. 29 to March 13 at The Studio and Lauren Gunderson’s “Ada and the Engine,” which will run April 9 to May 8 at The Studio.
Paccione had to work with The Sharon’s booking coordinator, Elizabeth Constant, to merge the two venue’s schedules.
“All Sharon shows except for the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra shows and ‘Divas Through the Decades’ have been moved to 2021,” Elizabeth said. “They will perform on The Studio’s sets at The Sharon.”
The Sharon was recently set up for social distancing audiences as it planned for a summer play series presented by Victory Productions, but the series was postponed.
“We were all set and ready for the July 1 opening, but felt it was safer to postpone hosting folks,” Elizabeth said. “The lobby looks great, though. We have hand sanitizer stations at touch points, helpful signage, digital program guides, markers on the floor and seats taped off.”
The Sharon, which typically seats more than 1,000, will now seat 200 people spaced out throughout the audience.
“We are not seating the balcony or the boxes,” Elizabeth said. “Only mezzanine and orchestra sections.”
Groups of one to five can be seated together, and when buying seats online, if someone buys seats with a blank seat next to them, they are at risk of having someone they do not know purchase that seat, Elizabeth said.
To view the new seating chart, visit thesharon.com, click the “About” tab and then “View Seating.” Tickets for Season 5 are available on thevillagesentertainment.com.
Paccione said the No. 1 goal is to produce the shows in an atmosphere that will keep patrons and staff as safe as possible.
“I also think we have an added goal of trying something new, and seeing what new ideas and discoveries we come up with by working in a different space,” Paccione said. “My goal is that at the end of each performance, it won’t matter what venue we told the story in, because it will ultimately be the story that resonates with those who see it.”
