The race is on!

It’s a busy final stretch toward Election Day with early voting starting in the tri-county area this week, and The Villages is at center stage. The Republican Party of Sumter County is holding a watch party for the gubernatorial debate on Monday at 6 p.m. at Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill in Wildwood (RSVP by emailing samantha@samanthascott.org), and The Sumter County Democratic Party is also hosting a closed watch party that night. The Villages M.A.G.A. Club is hosting a $100-a-plate dinner with Lara Trump and Lynne M. Patton on Tuesday at the Wildwood Community Center (tickets at rfwtv.org/villages-maga-club). And U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will bring his “Getting Things Done” rally to Lake Miona Recreation Center on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. for attendees who RSVP at mrub.io/villages.
Right Now
68°
Clear
- Humidity: 81%
- Cloud Coverage: 14%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:04 AM
- Sunset: 06:49:32 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Entertainment set for Sawgrass Grove debut
- CDD 7 board mulls another showdown that could cost residents
- Rep. Demings Visits The Villages ahead of Midterm Elections
- Gov. DeSantis Rallies Crowd in Brownwood
- Gov. DeSantis returning to Villages for campaign event Sunday
- The Villages has a most scenic way to walk
- Ethics Commission: Miller didn’t properly disclose his donors
- AED Groups Form in two Newer Villages
- Villagers make pilgrimage to sites in Poland, Czech Republic
- Brownwood Paddock Square turns 10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 23Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Oct 23Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Oct 24Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Oct 24Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Oct 24Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Oct 25Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.