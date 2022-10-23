The race is on!

Harry and Josette Bender of the Village of Fenney, leave the polling place at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex during the primary election on Aug. 23.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

It’s a busy final stretch toward Election Day with early voting starting in the tri-county area this week, and The Villages is at center stage. The Republican Party of Sumter County is holding a watch party for the gubernatorial debate on Monday at 6 p.m. at Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill in Wildwood (RSVP by emailing samantha@samanthascott.org), and The Sumter County Democratic Party is also hosting a closed watch party that night. The Villages M.A.G.A. Club is hosting a $100-a-plate dinner with Lara Trump and Lynne M. Patton on Tuesday at the Wildwood Community Center (tickets at rfwtv.org/villages-maga-club). And U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will bring his “Getting Things Done” rally to Lake Miona Recreation Center on Wednesday at 9 a.m.  Doors open at 8 a.m. for attendees who RSVP at mrub.io/villages.