The politics of a hurricane

The media spotlight is on Florida in Hurricane Ian’s wake. For candidates, their actions now can help or hinder their political fortunes, especially for Florida’s chief executive officer, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Right now though, all that attention looks like it could give him an advantage going into November. On the surface, Ian put the election in the back seat. The Orlando rally in September with President Joe Biden and Charlie Crist, as well as the Oct. 12 gubernatorial debate, were postponed. DeSantis, a frequent opponent of Biden’s policies, is collaborating with him to aid Floridians.
But, while officials have sprung into action to try and help their constituents, there’s been a lot of press coverage of the situation — media reports that can affect voters.
Under the right circumstances, the media spotlight can be just as good as a positive political ad.
“If you do well, if you’re viewed as having successfully managed getting aid in and getting people out safely, all those sorts of things, what better TV ad is there because your face is on the TV all the time?” said Michael Binder, University of North Florida professor of political science.
The flip side, however, is if the response goes poorly. If that happens, elected officials can end up in a negative spotlight.
And, while all government officials come under some level of scrutiny after a hurricane, that level is higher for a governor than for others.
“They are the leader of the state, and the public expects strong leadership during and after a crisis, and so that falls primarily on the governor,” said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
While DeSantis hasn’t fully escaped criticism, most of his coverage has been positive. He has been prominent in Ian’s lead-up and its aftermath.
The governor held multiple press briefings before the hurricane’s arrival, and has been on-site daily in the state’s most affected areas, serving meals to first responders and meeting with local officials dealing with destruction and damage.
Then there’s how DeSantis has, at least temporarily, put aside his reputation as a partisan warrior to work with the federal government. When Biden visited the state on Wednesday, he told reporters DeSantis did a “good job” handling recovery efforts.
“The governor is doing a lot of the sort of very visible events that show or frame the idea of responsiveness,” said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication. “So, by traveling to the affected areas, meeting with officials, including the president, as well as talking to journalists and news services, it conveys the sort of being present and being there, which is oftentimes one of the biggest and most immediate things an elected official can do.”
An effective response, or even just the perception of one, could help DeSantis at the ballot box this year.
“Voters, especially undecided voters, may be swayed by the near-term, the more immediate problems and more immediate actions of the governor,” Jewett said, “and just more broadly, crisis leadership by governors is something many voters weigh. It is an important aspect of gubernatorial leadership.”
Crist, DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, is in a different situation.
Most major candidates in the gubernatorial and senatorial races, Florida’s biggest this year, have official roles to play.
Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio’s actions have included joining officials to survey damage, and Sen. Rick Scott sent a letter asking the Senate Committee on Appropriations chair and vice chair to support disaster supplemental to help with the state’s recovery efforts.
Rubio’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, took actions such as joining Florida’s congressional delegation to ask Biden for a major disaster declaration, and later asking the president for a full, temporary federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective services. She also surveyed damage in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
Crist, however, resigned his congressional seat after his primary win.
“Charlie Crist is not in a position where he can marshal government officials and government resources to come save the day,” Binder said. “That’s DeSantis doing all of that, so it’s a real difficult circumstance.”
It’s a circumstance DeSantis knows well, since he was in it while running for governor against Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018. On Oct. 10 that year, Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle.
Scott, the incumbent governor, was running for the Senate then. However, at that time Gillum was mayor of Tallahassee, and had a role to play in the response.
DeSantis, meanwhile, had resigned his congressional seat.
So, as Michael approached Florida, DeSantis gathered donations, something Crist is doing now.
For example, Crist’s efforts include his “Together Florida Bus Tour” to gather supplies for hurricane relief.
Crist also knows people in D.C., much like DeSantis did in 2018, and he knows people in his former congressional district, said Bruce Anderson, the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. endowed chair in American history, government, and civics at Florida Southern College.
“Can he help in the same way that a governor can?” Anderson said. “Of course he can’t.”
However, Anderson said candidates aren’t doing what they’re doing for the campaign. They’re doing it because it’s their job and they’re trying to mitigate the disaster.
“But does it have an effect campaign-wise? Of course it does,” he said. “The reason these people get out of their bed in the morning is to help their community, but if it also affects the campaign, I don’t really think that’s on their mind.”
When asked at a Wednesday press conference in Lee County about how running an election would look in Southwest Florida, DeSantis said he wanted to keep things “as normal as humanly possible.”
However, his initial response may have also spoken to being an official right now.
“Obviously we have an election on Nov. 7 or 8,” he said. “I don’t remember the day; I’ve been too busy doing this.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
