The famed fruit gets the spotlight

When Tim Pierce came to the Strawberry Festival on Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square, he didn’t expect to find himself in the pie-eating contest.
Yet there he was, getting his face full of whipped cream as he devoured a strawberry pie. The only strategy he had was to dig in and eat.
And he ended up winning, receiving two free drink vouchers.
“It feels fantastic,” said Pierce, who was visiting from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. “I’m full.”
During the first day of the two-day event sponsored by The Villages Entertainment, hundreds of people gathered to take home the famed fruit to enjoy, along with other food items.
To help counter the warm temperatures, many people cooled off with a cool treat: strawberry shortcake.
JoMarie Hanggi, who was visiting the festival for the first time, likes to enjoy the tasty treat as much as 10 times a year.
“You have to have good whipped cream, the right cake and the strawberries have to be fresh,” said Hanggi, of the Village De La Vista.
As for the strawberries on their own, she likes to eat them every day, even during the off-season months. She even picked up a good amount of the fruit.
Wildwood residents Connie Wynkoop and her sister, Brenda Lucas, brought along a large wagon to house their purchases. At one point, they had gotten tomatoes, lobster rolls and the star of the day: strawberries.
The two also were making their first appearance at the Strawberry Festival.
“It’s great,” Lucas said. “You don’t have to go down to buy them in Plant City. Plant City comes to you.”
As for the fruit, Wynkoop enjoys strawberries on their own, as well as in a shortcake, in oatmeal and on cereal. Lucas enjoys the flavor of strawberries, as well as the plant’s nutrition.
Out on the square by the Dog Trot Porch, Hayfire provided the musical backbone for the majority of Saturday’s festival, while different resident groups entertaining in between, including the Original Villages Belly Dancers, the Silver Rockettes, the Prime Time Twirlers and Viva Flamenco.
The Silver Rockettes, wearing pink and black outfits, danced to songs including “It’s Raining Men,” which included using small umbrellas; “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”; “The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)”; and “Proud Mary.”
The group has performed at the festival since its inception.
“The ladies love to perform,” said group leader Georgette Getz, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “It’s nice to have a crowd who appreciates us.”
The Prime Time Twirlers were waiting for their turn out on the square. Decked out in mainly red cowgirl outfits, the group planned to dance to such songs as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Cotton Eye Joe,” twirling at least six different pieces of equipment throughout the set.
They also have been performing at the festival since it first started.
“There are so many people (in the audience),” group leader Elin Jones said. “Everybody is so receptive to what we do. That makes it all worthwhile.”
Jones likes to eat strawberries with her cereal, as well as with dessert.
“I love strawberries,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said. “They’re good for you.”
On Brownwood Boulevard, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show wowed the crowds with their mastery of the saw and axe, and they tossed in a few silly lumberjack jokes.
It featured Lee LeCaptain, Joe Woodman, Gretchen Rothermel, and Lyle LeCaptain, all wearing the signature red-and-black plaid shirts and blue jeans.
They kicked things off with a little axe-throwing contest between Lyle, Woodman and Rothermel, each getting three attempts to accumulate points. Lyle ended up winning.
Next, came Woodman and Lyle using an underhand chop with an axe to cut a thick log in two. Woodman won that round.
Lee used a chain saw while Lyle and Rothermel used a cross-cut saw to see who could cut off the end of a log the fastest. The two-lumberjack method won that round.
Woodman originally was carving out the Easter Bunny, but a little slip revealed he was actually making a small chair, where the legs were the bunny’s ears.
They closed out the show with a log roll contest, featuring Rothermel and Lyle, with Rothermel taking the best two out of three rolls. Gracie the dog even got the chance to shine by staying on the log while it rolled.
The St. Cloud-based group has been a part of the Strawberry Festival for the past four years.
“Every year it gets bigger,” Lee said. “The people in The Villages are so responsive.”
He said each year, they have a blast.
“Making people happy is a wonderful gift I’ve gotten,” he said. “If you put smiles on their faces, then you’re doing something right.”
Lee, who started the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show back in 1988, has been involved in this since 1971. He first learned about the sport while growing up in Upper Michigan.
“Log rolling was the first thing I learned, and it’s the hardest,” Lee said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.