The Christmas Tenors End Open Air concert series on festive note

Like presents on Christmas morning, The Christmas Tenors unwrapped some surprises at last night’s performance.
The vocal trio closed the drive-in Open Air Concert Series with The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra at the 7 p.m. performance at The Villages Polo Club.
Fernando Varela, Devin Eatmon and Craig Irvin stood center stage for a rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” with accompaniment from the orchestra and corresponding video on the screen behind them.
Varela welcomed the golf-cart filled crowd to the show and acknowledged the orchestra behind them, led by conductor Pasquale Valerio.
“This has been great, this has been something to look forward to,” said Varela. “We really enjoyed creating this music and spending the last several months just diving in and spending the time . . . we’ve got some amazing songs.”
Varela gave some background about how the group was born partly as a result of the pandemic, while its members who would normally be busy touring and performing were available to create music.
The trio performed some songs from their debut album, Christmas Serenade, including the next song: “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”
“This song was really apropos I think,” Varela said. “We wanted to kind of create something hopeful and properly usher out the year 2020 with some beautiful, inspiring, joyous positive Christmas music and this song was near the top of the list.”
Terry and Claudia Downs, of the Village of Gilchrist, had set up a lawnchair beside their golfcart to enjoy the show.
“We love Christmas music and love hearing (tenors), Claudia said.
“And the drive-in atmosphere where it’s COVID-safe,” Terry added. “The space is really nice and they make it so you can see, staggering everybody.”
Pianist William Joseph made a surprise guest appearance for the performance. He performed a song titled “Heroes” featuring triumphant video of athletes and an instrumental version of “Radioactive” with a picturesque video of Joseph playing piano atop a lake.
Fostering the Christmas spirit, he also played a Christmas medley which included the songs “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World” and “The First Noel.”
The show included other surprise guest appearances, including the young Zeke Varela.
Fernando and Zeke performed a duet rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Denise and Chuck Flesher, of the Village of Ashland, and Dianne and Jim Morus, of the Village of Woodbury, came to see Varela.
They had seen him perform a Christmas show at The Sharon.
“He’s a very moving singer,” said Chuck. “He’s a great performer — he draws the crowd in.”
“Because it’s the Philharmonic, I’m sure it’ll be awesome,” Denise added.
She hoped to hear “Mary, Did You Know?” “(and) a little Christmas spirit in 2020 would be nice,” she said.
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.