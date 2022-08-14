The ageless enthusiasm for political volunteerism

Diane Foley and Marilyn Iskra are active political volunteers.
Foley, a Democratic precinct captain, and Iskra, a Republican poll watcher coordinator, both volunteered for political duties in 2020 and are still at it. They and many other Villages residents are part of the nationwide army of seniors who volunteer their time and talents during the political season.
Seniors in The Villagers have been busy for months with get-out-the-vote efforts and volunteering with campaigns and political parties.
That may not be surprising here — the median age for The Villages metropolitan statistical area is 68.3 according to U.S. Census Bureau data — but senior political engagement isn't isolated to The Villages.
Social movement scholars find there is a narrative about who engages in activism, said Deana Rohlinger, professor of sociology and research associate at the Pepper Institute of Aging and Public Policy at Florida State University. The assumption is that younger generations have lots of free time and fewer responsibilities, but that doesn't always line up with reality.
Both Iskra and Foley didn't volunteer when they were younger. There was too much going on.
"When you're working a job 10, 12 hours a day, who's thinking about volunteering?" said Iskra, of the Village of Marsh Bend. "Then when you're retired, you're thinking, 'I have all these skills.'"
Different generations have different engagement levels, Rohlinger said.
"Folks who came of age in the 1960s really have this expectation, regardless of their political orientation, to be involved in a variety of ways," she said.
Seniors usually are associated with traditional activities, such as voting, and activism, like phone banking and letter-writing campaigns.
"Communities can make some kinds of participation easier because you're already tapped into a community, so something like a letter-writing campaign can be an important bonding activity," Rohlinger said.
But seniors also engage in protests and go to rallies. For example, in June the Democratic Women's Club of The Villages went to Orlando for a March for Our Lives rally, and Villagers for Trump often holds spirited golf cart rallies.
Even so, seniors might not see what they are doing as activism, Rohlinger said. They might see it instead as just being a good citizen, or doing their civic duty.
While Iskra never really thought of what she is doing as activism, Foley has, and does.
"I am actively trying to get Democrats to vote," Foley said.
Foley is a Sumter County precinct captain for Precinct 102 with the Sumter County Democratic Party. It's a role she shares with her husband, and she also serves as the vice president of membership for The Villages Democratic Club.
Foley took on the precinct captain position in 2020. She saw things that troubled her during Donald Trump's presidency and felt she had to act.
While Republicans outnumber Democrats almost 3 to 1 in Sumter County, Foley said her goal is to reach all the Democrats in her precinct. Currently, there are 926.
Sometimes she is welcomed and sometimes she isn't, but she said either way she finds it enjoyable and rewarding.
"I meet a lot of wonderful people," said Foley, of the Village Rio Ranchero. "I meet a lot of people who are surprised that there are so many Democrats in their neighborhood, and we encourage them to get together and talk about the things that concern them.”
The same year Foley became a precinct captain, Iskra became a poll watcher because of her concerns about election integrity.
She took on more and more responsibility as the year went on. Iskra even held training sessions in her living room in 2020, with 15 people at a time spread out and masked.
She now serves as the volunteer poll watching coordinator for the Sumter County Republican Party.
"I had the experience, I had the background," Iskra said. "I just thought I was needed.”
Iskra is one of many people on the poll-watching team.
"They are making a direct contribution to upholding election integrity," she said. "I am just the person who is coordinating their activities and teaching them their responsibilities and rights as poll watchers."
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.