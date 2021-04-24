The Acknowledging Acts of Kindness club has reached two milestones this year: celebrating its second anniversary and growing to around 150 members.

A club brought to The Villages from Dayton, Ohio, recently celebrated two years of acknowledging acts of kindness throughout The Villages.
The club has a mission that Lindsay Collier and Joe Santoro, partners who created a chapter in The Villages, wanted to promote throughout and around the community.
Recently, Acknowledging Acts of Kindness, or AAOK, hosted a party to celebrate its two-year anniversary as a club. While the club officially hit its second year in February, social-distancing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during COVID-19 postponed the party. In addition to celebrating two years, the club also noted its impressive growth, going from 14 members to around 150 members, 50 of whom were added in the last month.
“We know there are a lot of Villagers who do kind things for others,” said Collier, president of the club and a Village of Tall Trees resident. “We wanted to come up with a way to acknowledge their acts of kindness, even if it’s only for themselves. We acknowledge this with a card we call a ‘Kindness Card.’”
How the club acknowledges kindness
Jen Smith, who is AAOK’s treasurer and the founder of Abundance of Love, said the group goes out of its way to make both the giver and receiver feel good.
“It can be quite contagious, and the experience is so rewarding,” the Village Santo Domingo resident said. “Each time we pass out a card, we try to give them at least two so they can continue to pass the cards on to other people as they also observe
other acts of kindness.”
Margaret Wolfe, of the Village of Summerhill, said she loves being a member of the club.
“I joined this club because I wanted to acknowledge various kind acts,” she said. “There are so many people in The Villages that are so kind and go out of their way to help others. Every time I go to Publix, I find someone and make sure I give them a card.”
Acts of Kindness In The Villages
Lauri Pearson, a volunteer at Bargains and Blessings, a thrift store located in Wildwood, came to a club meeting just to see what they were about.
“At the store, we see so many people making donations and stuff because they know it will help others,” she said. “It’s nice that there’s a club that acknowledges all that. I’m surprised to see how large it has gotten.”
Collier also said the act of promoting kindness is contagious and is great for the area.
“We work with businesses, schools, social groups, churches and other various groups and organizations,” he said. “Promoting this method of acknowledging these acts has a powerful potential, especially in schools. Its effect on our future could be tremendous, and we will continue to acknowledge that throughout The Villages because any type of kindness can be seen as giving.”
To learn more about the club, visit aaokclub.org.
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
