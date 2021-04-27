Teens get vaccines as child cases rise

As the school year nears its final stretch, some students have been getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The Villages Charter School and Lake County Schools are among those that have given out doses on campuses. Cases among U.S. children have been on the rise recently — for the first two weeks of April, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 5% increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases, rising to more than 3.6 million. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 2% of children have been vaccinated in the U.S.; in Florida, 453,222 people ages 16-24 have been vaccinated as of Saturday. Here are three things to know about COVID and young people:
Minors Need Pfizer
Prescribed for use in ages 16 and up, Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one available for people younger than 18. The two-dose vaccine has been available at some pharmacies, as well as Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Data isn’t available in Florida for how many 16- and 17-year-olds are vaccinated, but Sumter has vaccinated 469 people in the 16-24 age group as of April 24, with another 4,086 in Marion and 6,654 in Lake.
Some Schools Offer Shots
The Villages Charter School will see 18-year-olds as well as staff and families return to campus for second doses of the Moderna vaccine May 7. Lake County Schools this week will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students, staff and the public at five high school campuses, including Leesburg High today. No plans are set for other students in the tri-county area.
Younger Kids Must Wait
Pfizer has asked for permission to lower its age to 12, based on a study of 2,260 volunteers ages 12-15 in which, according to the company, none of the vaccine recipients contracted COVID-19. Results are expected by midyear from a U.S. study of Moderna’s vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, while a Johnson & Johnson study has faced delays. Pfizer has begun a study of its vaccine in children under age 12.
