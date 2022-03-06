Technology leads way to a greener Florida future

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.