Technology helps seniors age in place

For many seniors the hope is that, as they age, they can stay in their homes. Thanks to technology, that’s becoming more doable. Aging in place isn’t conceptually new, said Jeff Johnson, state director for AARP Florida. Before Medicaid, which, in many ways, created the nursing home industry, people stayed at home and were cared for by their families. However, aging in place has received renewed attention as baby boomers, a generation that has a strong desire to remain independent, grow older. Of those surveyed in AARP’s 2018 Home and Community Preferences: A National Survey of Adults Ages 18-Plus, nearly 80% of adults 50 and older wanted to stay in their homes and communities as they aged.
Boomers’ interest has combined with opportunities offered by technology, technology that has opened up a world of possibilities for how people choose to live as they age.
In 2021, seniors can contact their doctors without leaving their homes. They can use devices to stay in touch with family, and walk around with smart watches to organize their lives and monitor their health. If they develop dementia, technology can act as a useful tool to aid human caregivers.
It’s just a matter of reaching out for it.
Staying in Touch
Many factors that go into successful aging in place, including having a home designed for it, but technology has helped overcome a multitude of barriers, such as mobility issues. One such advance is telemedicine, which was pushed forward by the pandemic.
Telemedicine allows seniors to connect with doctors and other medical professionals without having to figure out transportation, a significant step forward, Johnson said.
It’s also a boon to seniors who have physical limitations, and Mamoun Mardini, assistant professor at the University of Florida’s Department of Aging and Geriatric Research, expects it’s going to be common in the near future.
Ted Wright, lead facilitator and co-founder of Computer Connected Villager, used telemedicine for the first time during the pandemic. While it won’t replace his in-person visits, he’s not against using it in the future for something like a sinus problem.
“It’s choosing the right application,” said Wright, of the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.
He’s not alone. In AARP’s 2020 Tech and the 50+ Survey, only 2% of seniors surveyed said they wanted to leave their health care management solely in the hands of technology, although many were willing to mix technology with human professionals.
There’s also a variety of tools seniors can tap into in the wearable device market for daily life outside the doctor’s office. Seniors can use smart watches and other wearables to track their physical activity or heart rate.
Then there’s technology for socialization. In April 2020, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs partnered with Ageless Innovation’s Joy for All Companion Pets to help caregivers and dementia patients battle social isolation by giving them therapeutic robotic pets.
Other solutions are a little less unique. For example, tablets and smartphones allow video chatting, calling and texting, but their use goes beyond the current period of social distancing.
“The idea is when you are provided the luxury of communicating with your relatives and your family members, then you don’t feel isolated,” Mamoun said.
Having tools and devices that can facilitate communication allows people to know that they’re independent, that they can reach out to friends and family whenever they want. Even if they have physical limitations, being able to communicate through those devices means they don’t have social ones.
Art Fenn, facilitator of The Villages iPad Club, is a big fan of doing video chats on his tablet.
“You can see them and you can relate to them more because it’s more like you’re there vs. an audio thing only,” said Fenn, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “You can say, ‘Oh look at how you changed your hair,’ and they can say ‘Look at how I changed the home.’”
And another type of technology that helps with that communication is smart home devices.
Smart Homes
One trend Johnson has seen a lot of is using Amazon Skills or Google Home — apps that can be responsive to what people need. Seniors’ adoption rate of home assistants and smart speakers more than doubled from 2017 to 2019, according to the AARP tech survey. Of the owners surveyed, more than half used them daily.
Steve and Gina Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge, have Echo Show with Alexa, the Amazon voice assistant. Alexa is tied into several things, including their garage door opener and doorbell camera.
However, Alexa also plays another important role: helping Gina, who has Alzheimer’s disease, with her appointments.
“One of the things that causes an exacerbation of the Alzheimer’s disease is isolation, and one of the things that causes isolation is forgetting to go to the things that don’t isolate you,” said Steve, who serves as chairman of the board of the Alzheimer’s Association for Central and North Florida.
Gina’s Apple Watch and Alexa are tied into the Waterhouse calendar, and the devices work together to remind her of important things. While some things have slipped under the radar, Steve said it’s pretty bulletproof.
Then there’s the grocery list.
Every time they run out of something, Steve and Gina tell Alexa to put it on the shopping list. So, when they go to the grocery store, Alexa has the list ready on a smartphone app.
“Somebody with dementia will forget what they went to the store for,” Steve said. “If they told their system, their system would have recorded it.”
It also means that they don’t have to return to the store for forgotten items and increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.
“It becomes your short-term memory,” Steve said.
Adoption
However, while technology continues to make the day-to-day realities of aging in place easier, seniors have to be willing to use it.
For seniors to adopt new technology, it has to meet several different factors, Mamoun said. Those factors include value, ease of use, affordability, and knowledge.
“It’s essential to let seniors know that the technology exists, because the lack of knowledge and awareness can act as barriers to adoption,” Mamoun said.
Despite some seniors opting in, others hadn’t by the time 2020 arrived. Then the pandemic hit, an event Johnson believes has nudged people into doing things they might have been uncomfortable with before.
Others haven’t quite embraced everything on the market, whether for privacy or other concerns. For those who are afraid of technology, or don’t think they can do it, Wright encourages them to explore devices and have fun with them.
Most phones and tablets, Wright said, are toys. You’re not going to hurt them too badly unless you really get into settings.
Just try it, he said. If it doesn’t work, try it again.
Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
