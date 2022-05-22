Tears, cheers for VHS Class of 2022 grads

Harper Fuchs was relieved to graduate Saturday.
"It's almost relaxing — like there's no more stress," Fuchs said. "It was all building up these last few months, like, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to get all this stuff done.' And it's kind of just off us today. It feels great."
The Villages High School's 214 graduating seniors walked across a stage and received their diplomas Saturday morning at The H.G. Morse Range in their final moments as students. They were joined by hundreds of family members and friends cheering them on from the crowd.
VHS Class of 2008 graduate Mike Sapp was invited back to the school to address the students.
Like some students in the Class of 2022, Sapp said he didn't know what he wanted to do after high school. But he eventually found his passion.
"I found the fire department," said Sapp, who is a battalion chief with The Village Public Safety Department. "In this line of work, you see some of the most extreme instances of adversity ... you see the results of bad decisions and plenty of chaos."
He told students they would face difficulties in the future, too.
"You will have times of chaos and feel as though there is no way out," Sapp said. "During these times, you must remain calm, prioritize what needs to be done and move forward."
But chaos is nothing new to the Class of 2022.
They faced the COVID-19 pandemic in their sophomore year with lockdowns and virtual schooling and a year of restrictions and cancellations as juniors. Senior year proved to be relatively normal.
VHS Principal Rob Grant was well aware of the struggles students had to face.
"In the history of VHS, no other graduating class has faced or experienced such unique adversities, hardships and difficulties," Grant said. "Your desire and determination was unwavering in all circumstances, and you kept moving forward."
Valedictorian Stephanie Nguyen and salutatorian Joshua Labasbas touched on these difficulties in speeches to their peers.
"This diploma that we receive today not only represents our high school journey but also the passage through the dark unknown that shook the world," Labasbas said. "We are the only class to see both ends of COVID — both ends of the tunnel."
He told his class to celebrate the moment as a triumph.
"Everything we went through in high school we endured," Labasbas said. "And it culminates in this moment."
Nguyen shared words of wisdom with her class.
"You have value — something not defined by a grade in a class or a winning game but by the fact that we are human," Nguyen said. "A scale is only as strong as the metal that holds its structure, and a human is only as strong as their mental and emotional fortitude. Just like how we are diverse people, all of our scales are different. And, thus, what balances for one may be uneven for another."
To wrap up her speech, the valedictorian shared her hope for the future.
"Today, we are given the opportunity to start the journey of balancing our scales," Nguyen said. "No matter what you want to become in life, you are just the person to do it."
For many parents, including VHS Vice Principal Teresa Alvarado, seeing their child receive their diploma was an emotional experience.
"It's the most incredible feeling," Alvarado said. "You know I love every one of our kids in the Class of 2022 — all 214 of them. All of them are my kids, but I have a special one I take home with me every night that I love and adore."
As her daughter, Adrienne Alvarado, crossed the stage, Teresa Alvarado moved her daughter's tassel then gave her a hug.
"It is an incredible feeling to watch all of the kids reach their goals and to be at this moment," the vice principal said. "We work really hard to ensure every kid graduates, but having my daughter there is just icing on top."
Students in VHS's Class of 2022 are taking a variety of paths after high school, from universities and technical colleges to the workforce. And many have a leg up because of the classes they took and the certifications they earned through VHS's academies.
A brave seven students also will join the United States military.
Clayton Mills is among them.
He's going off to be counterintelligence agent in the Army. He decided on the military for many reasons.
"They have good offerings," Mills said. "They have good benefits, and I want to travel the world and start my life young."
To close Saturday's graduation ceremony, Grant delivered some final words to his students.
"You are now officially alumni of The Villages High School and are well equipped to meet the challenges of the real world," Grant said. "Class of 2022, I congratulate you on your accomplishments. Now go out, conquer the world and Battle on Buffalo."
