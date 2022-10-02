Teaming up to beat breast cancer

Breast cancer awareness month is in full swing, and many people, businesses and organizations in the community are coming together to support those with the disease. UF Health Central Florida hosted cancer survivors and their loved ones at a luncheon Tuesday in Leesburg. In the coming days, residents also will participate in the first Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in The Villages, the Pink Polo Classic, the Hot Chicks With Tattoos (Not) Pretty ‘N Pink party, and Patchington’s first Breast Cancer Awareness Week.
The Villages area has a track record of embracing the fight against breast cancer and supporting survivors and patients year-round. This past March, the Girls Night Out event returned to Spanish Springs. The event hosted by the Spanish Springs Merchants Association combines a celebration of those surviving and fighting breast cancer with a fundraiser that pays for free mammograms.
Local residents helped raise about $2,700. The Dragon Sisters dragon boat team, which has many members who are breast cancer survivors, set up a table and raised $700.
This month, the team is planning on participating in the AdventHealth Waterman Foundation Pink on Parade 5k on Oct. 9 in Tavares.
Pam Stevens, of the Village of Fernandina, is a member of the team, and a survivor herself.
“It’s a great community of women,” Stevens said. “Everyone is supportive. You never feel alone. The Dragon Sisters are a strong group of women.”
To her, seeing all of the events, all that visible support in the community this month, is wonderful.
“The biggest thing is just hoping all of this work can lead to, ultimately, a cure so that we don’t have to do this any more,” she said.
Visible support can be important to survivors and to those still fighting cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that this year alone, about 288,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.
It is the most common cancer that affects women, although it also can affect men. The ACS estimates the average risk an American woman faces of getting breast cancer is about 13%. Women also have about a 2.6% chance of dying from it.
Bev Spangler’s sister-in-law was diagnosed three years ago. Last year, she passed away.
Spangler is the president of Hot Chicks With Tattoos (Not). The year her sister-in-law was diagnosed, Spangler organized the first Pretty ‘N Pink party. The party raises money for the UF Health Foundation so it can provide free mammograms.
Early detection is key, and many people in the area are low income and need support to get their first mammogram, Spangler said.
Last year the group raised more than $36,000. At this year’s party on Oct. 16 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, they hope to top that.
“If we can protect one family member from getting breast cancer or not getting the mammogram, it’s well worth it,” said Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto.
She is not the only one who feels that way. Spangler received a note from Colby Marrow, a breast cancer survivor, that said: “Such an important cause! Have attended in the past never dreaming that my next routine mammogram would result in a cancer diagnosis. I am fine now thanks to early detection, but anything anyone can do to help those who cannot afford this lifesaving test would be worth your time and resources!”
“People are excited that someone is trying to help them with their issues, and they’re coming out for the event,” Spangler said.
The day of the Pretty ‘N Pink party is also the kick off of Patchington’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week. From Oct. 16 to 24, the Spanish Springs store will give customers a discount if they donate $10 to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, which fights domestic violence and cancers affecting women. Representatives from the foundation will be at the store on Oct. 21, and there will be door prizes and wine.
The store also holds fashion shows to raise money for the foundation.
“We bring out the wine, we have great fashion,” said Candie Patterson, Patchington regional manager. “We just have a wonderful time for about an hour.”
Over in Colony Plaza, Anthony’s Ladies Apparel will hold a fashion show from 2-4 p.m. Monday to increase breast cancer awareness and honor survivors. Ten percent of the day’s sales go to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
The store will also round up its dollars for all of October. The money raised also goes to the foundation.
“There are survivors that are in the community and (we) want to show them our support,” said Gloria Miller, assistant manager at The Villages store.
The American Cancer Society is holding two events in The Villages this month: the first Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the second Pink Polo Classic.
The Pink Polo Classic debuted last year and was a great success. This year’s event is Oct. 23 at The Villages Polo Club. For more information, visit acsfltv.ejoinme.org/pinkpoloclassic.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is coming to The Villages Polo Club for the first time Oct. 22. The 5K walk was scheduled for Saturday, but was rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.
For more information about the event, visit makingstrideswalk.org/villagesfl.
“We just want to create an environment of celebration and support for women and men who have been affected by breast cancer,” said Jessica Combs, senior development manager with ACS for The Villages.
Like the cause itself, the event is being embraced locally in a big way, with the number of fundraising teams exceeding expectations for a first-year event.
Local residents also signed on to volunteer. Kailey Ludemann, volunteer coordinator, said a lot of them have experienced breast cancer or know someone who went through it, so they want to do their part to give back.
Ludemann has four women in her family who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. One was her mother.
She thinks breast cancer awareness efforts are so prominent because everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with it.
“It’s great to see so many people care about the cause as well, and just bring light into this cause,” Ludemann said. “Light is so important.”
