Tax tips as the filing deadline nears

The tax season is almost over, but for those who still need to file, there is still time. The last day to file taxes this year is April 18.
As of March 24, about 80.7 million returns have been received, which is about on par with the number of returns received last year at the same time, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The IRS has tips for people who still need to file their taxes or are waiting for returns.
Villages Tax-Aide, a volunteer group in The Villages sponsored by the AARP Foundation, has all its remaining appointments filled. However, cancellations may occur and walk-ins are available but not guaranteed.
Here are three things to know:
Navigating IRS Resources
Taxpayers who have filed but not received their refunds can check their status using the “Where’s My Refund” tool at IRS.gov. The IRS recommends being on the lookout for email and tax scams. Taxpayers are usually contacted by the IRS through regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The IRS also recommends those looking for a tax professional to avoid ones who charge a fee based on the size of a refund, refuse to sign a tax return or ask people to sign a blank return.
Working with Villages Tax-Aide
About 6,400 returns have been filed by Villages Tax-Aide volunteers as of April 1. “We were completely full in terms of appointments by the middle of March,” said Linda Kayser, publicity and new volunteer coordinator for Villages Tax-Aide and Village of Summerhill resident . The organization is offering a summer program from May 29 through September where volunteers help people who need amendments to their returns, must fix mistakes or filed an extension. “We offer it because there’s a need, it’s valuable to our taxpayers, and we love our taxpayers,” said Rich Leclaire, Villages Tax-Aide district coordinator and Village of Pennecamp resident.
Filing for an Extension
Taxpayers who want to request an extension must submit Form 4868 prior to April 18. Businesses and corporations can do the same by filing Form 7004. Those approved for an extension will have until Oct. 15 to file their taxes. The extension, however, does not grant a person any additional time to pay their taxes if they owe anything. Taxpayers should estimate how much they owe and pay any taxes before the April 18 deadline to avoid penalties, according to the IRS. “Get your return filed or file an extension,” Leclaire said.
