Tax filing season begins today

Today is the first day taxpayers can file their 2022 returns for the 2023 tax season. More than 168 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service. And several local resources are available for tax assistance, such as Villages Tax Aide. Seniors vs. Crime also has tips to share with taxpayers so they don’t fall victim to scams. This year, taxpayers have until April 18 to file, and the IRS has made changes and added services to ensure the tax season goes as smoothly as possible.
Things to Know
Although Tax Day usually falls on April 15, the deadline was moved to Tuesday, April 18, this year because April 15 is a Saturday and the following Monday is a holiday.
Taxpayers who are unable to complete their returns by the April 18 deadline can request an extension. If the extension is granted, they will then have until Oct. 16 to file.
Most taxpayers are expected to get their refunds within 21 days if they file electronically and there are no issues with their tax return.
And the IRS has several tips to make filing easier. The IRS recommends taxpayers have all necessary documents ready when preparing to file. Common documents needed include Social Security numbers of every person listed on the tax return, bank account and routing numbers, W-2 forms from employers and 1099 forms.
For those who have questions, the IRS recommends visiting irs.gov or calling 800-829-1040.
“Our phone volumes remain at very high levels,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell in a press release. “For faster access to information, we urge people to start with irs.gov. From there, taxpayers can quickly access the variety of free resources available to help taxpayers anytime, day or night.”
Where to Go for Help
Several resources are available for those who need help getting their tax returns filed.
The IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers this season.
“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” O’Donnell said. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season.”
Villages Tax-Aide, a volunteer group in The Villages sponsored by the AARP Foundation, is back in full swing and ready to help members of the community with their taxes, which it has done for more than 25 years.
“We offer the service because it is very valuable to our taxpayers, and they are very appreciative to us giving back to the community,” said Village of Pennecamp resident Rich Leclaire, district coordinator for the organization.
Earlier this month, volunteers with Villages Tax-Aide held in-person and online appointments for people to set up times to get help with their taxes.
About 4,500 people made appointments, and more appointment slots are still available.
Volunteers with the organization will begin helping the community Jan. 30.
For more information on Villages Tax-Aide and how to schedule an appointment, visit villagestaxaide.com.
How to Avoid Scams
Thousands of Americans have lost millions of dollars as well as their personal information because of tax scams, according to the IRS. In the first three quarters of 2022, more than 555,000 imposter scams were reported, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Phone scams are popular during tax season. Scammers often will pretend to be from the IRS to get private information from people, but the IRS will never contact someone about their taxes over the phone, via email or text message or on social media.
Generally, the IRS will communicate by mail.
Seniors vs. Crime is a local resource available to help seniors with scams. Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s office that investigates and educates people about criminals who target seniors.
Steve Renico, director for Region 4 of Seniors vs. Crime, recommends taxpayers request a six-digit Identity Protection PIN from the IRS, which prevents anyone from filing someone else’s returns using a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
Renico also recommends people shred all of their important mail and anything else they throw away because people can go through trash and get important personal information.
