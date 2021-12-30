EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on May 26, 2021.
A group of five citizens, and not active experts in emergency medicine, should solve the life-and-death issue of slow ambulance service in Sumter County, the commission decided Tuesday.
The move is the latest about-face for newly elected commissioners who previously have disregarded the advice of economic, legislative and community leaders on key budget issues.
Last week, the commission unanimously agreed with Doug Gilpin’s suggestion to “bring in the key players, put them at the table and figure out what gives us the best outcomes” on the issue of long ambulance wait times.
But this week, commissioners Craig Estep, Gary Search and Oren Miller switched gears and excluded members of The Villages Public Safety Department, Sumter County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response from participating in the work group.
“My thoughts were that we would have professional representation of people that have boots on ground,” Gilpin said Tuesday. “This doesn’t hit the mark for me. We need people with qualifications. Maybe it will require adding a couple more members to the committee, but I’d like to have representation from all responsible parties who have knowledge of the system. We need a group of fact-finders who will give a legitimate recommendation to be seriously considered by the board.”
Search disagreed that active emergency medicine knowledge is essential, saying, “The five members should not have any stake in the game. This is a phenomenal opportunity to put together the best medical model that possibly other counties would want to model after us.”
Citizens have pleaded with commissioners for months to address long wait times for ambulances from AMR, the private company that is paid $1.28 million annually by the county in addition to patient fees to provide transport to area hospitals.
That contract, which expires next year, requires an ambulance to respond within 10 minutes at least 90% of the time.
AMR has acknowledged that metric has risen to more than 16 minutes in the past year, blaming extra safety measures required by the pandemic and long offload times at backed-up hospitals.
The issue has pitted AMR against the two fire departments that also provide medical response through paramedics.
Last year the average response time of the eight paramedics with The Villages Public Safety was 6 minutes, 18 seconds, according to county records.
Estep agreed with Search in excluding the EMS professionals from the task force, saying their comments could be passed along just like those of the rest of the public.
“They can all come to a public meeting,” he said, “but I think there are certain individuals who are maybe more able to direct the ad hoc committee to lead it in a way that it goes down the right path, I guess is what I’m saying. I almost think you need to have somebody that’s at least a retired (professional), not current or involved right now.”
Last week County Administrator Bradley Arnold and Sumter County medical director Desmond Fitzpatrick presented 10 options to the board that ranged from keeping AMR, asking the fire departments to take over all transport services and inking a new partnership with UF Health.
Miller, who has joined Estep and Search in focusing on tax increases all year instead of tackling the ambulance issue, said Tuesday, “I think the correct answer is to pick the five candidates and let them proceed with the daunting task ahead of them.”
Chairman Gary Breeden said he hopes the committee will be made up of “neutral, objective folks” who will “bring us what they think is the best possible recommendation back without being swayed by the politics or jobs or anything else.”
Residents who want to volunteer for the work group can apply on the county’s website by 11:59 p.m. June 1.
Commissioners said they will select one citizen from each of the county’s five districts June 8.
The work group will be expected to meet at 7 p.m. every other Wednesday beginning June 9, returning its recommendation at the Oct. 12 county commission meeting.
Commissioners did not explain why they set the date for recommendations to come in after the 2022 budget is finalized to take effect on Oct. 1.
The AMR contract expires in September 2022.
Meanwhile, AMR has announced it has launched a new “nurse navigator” system that requires patients in some situations to first convince a nurse that an ambulance is needed before one will be dispatched.
In a press release, AMR said the new protocol would “educate the community on the appropriate use of 911” and send ambulances “on an as-needed basis through participation with their insurance plan.”
Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in Sumter County last year, according to county data.
Patients not deemed to be in need of an ambulance through that 911 call may instead be directed to a local clinic or urgent care center or referred to an electronic appointment with a health care professional, AMR said.
The company said the system will “improve outcomes while controlling costs.”
Edmund Cain, chief of The Villages Public Safety Department, left Tuesday’s meeting without comment. No uniformed representative of Sumter County Fire Rescue, AMR or UF Health were present.
