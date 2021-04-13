Taking aim at the grandest golf title

There’s no green jacket at stake. Or Claret Jug or Nicklaus Medal or Sarazen Cup, or any of the other hardware that goes with winning on one of golf’s biggest stages. But there is a title, and it works just as well on Belle Glade’s final green as it does at St. Andrews or Carnoustie or Troon. Champion Golfer of the Year. “It’s a great feeling to win,” said Chuck Wynne, set to defend his men’s title at The Villages Golf Championships that returns this morning at Palmer Legends Country Club. Said Kay Schnepf, a two-time women’s titleholder: “To put yourself in competition and win a three-day event, there’s a certain amount of prestige.”
Back after losing last year’s edition to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Championships stand as the most prestigious individual event in The Villages. With three rounds over four days at three different courses, it offers the most complete test of a golfer’s skills across a variety of settings.
“It’s the largest golf community in the world,” said 2014 champion Steve Stuetzle, “and to be the champion of that community was certainly really, really special. There’s a lot of really good golfers in The Villages.”
After today’s opening round at Palmer Legends, the tournament moves to Glenview Champions for Round 2 on Wednesday. The final round is set for Friday at Belle Glade, where trophies await the overall champions.
Winners also will be determined in lower flights, with handicaps factored in. Only the championship flights are determined by raw score.
“All of our golf events are fun and exciting and can be enjoyed at any level,” said Ken Roshaven, golf services administrator for The Villages Golf & Tennis. “But this one tends to be more competitive, and we’re going to determine the best man and woman players in The Villages.”
For those in contention come Friday, it figures to bring pressure — and sometimes drama — not unlike what observers might see at Augusta National or, really, any PGA Tour or LPGA event.
“You’ve got to hold it together for three days,” Stuetzle said. “One bad shot, and it can take you out of the tournament. We’re not used to playing under those kinds of conditions. It really tests your mettle.”
Said Schnepf: “You can be a star one day and not so good the next day. But it’s good to push yourself and see what you can do. That’s what drives me.”
For the eventual champion, the satisfaction is rich.
“To me, it’s a validation that you’ve beaten the best of the best,” said Priscilla Salute, who has captured three women’s titles since arriving in The Villages 16 years ago.
It’s a little bit of a showcase for the courses, too. Greens this week will run a little faster, the pins a little more tucked into corners or behind a bunker.
“When it comes to tournaments and they start tucking the pins, the greens can get a bit tricky,” said Wynne. “You’re looking at some putts you’ve never seen.”
Wynne emerged with a one-shot victory last time out, though it came with its share of drama. He held a two-stroke advantage over Paul Lacamera with two holes to play, only for both to miss the green on the eighth hole of Palmer’s Riley Grove nine.
Facing a deep lie in tall grass, Lacamera deftly popped his ball out of the rough. The shot hit the flagstick and dropped straight down — only to carom out of the hole.
“My heart just stopped,” Wynne, who still had to gather himself for his own 30-yard chip, said.
Wynne bumped his attempt short of the green and watched it feed down inside Lacamera’s ball. Both left with pars, giving Wynne the cushion to take a safe bogey on the final hole. “It sure felt good standing on the 18th tee with a two-stroke lead,” he said.
Schnepf’s 2016 title came courtesy of one of the biggest clutch shots in Championships history.
Trailing Nancy Markey by one with two holes to play, she laced a 3-hybrid from 170 yards at the par-5 eighth hole of Havana’s Hemingway nine that tracked right at the flagstick. It came to rest 4 feet from the hole.
“There were a few spectators around and they were applauding,” Schnepf said. “I had to wait my turn and had to keep trying to find deep breaths. I finally got my chance and managed to sink the putt.”
The eagle turned that one-shot deficit to a one-shot lead that proved to be the final margin.
“You make holes-in-one at different times,” Schnepf said, “but an eagle, especially as long a shot as I hit under the circumstances — those are the ones you remember for a long time.”
Salute’s most memorable win was her third, coming in 2014 after a two-year hiatus while she battled breast cancer.
Watching her closest rival miss a putt that would have forced a playoff, Salute recalled, “I said to myself, ‘My gosh, after surviving breast cancer...’ That was emotional for me. I thought I never would compete again.”
It remains to be seen what sort of dramatics await in the 2021 edition. But for those who come to test themselves, there’s no place they’d rather be.
“Competition is what it’s about,” said Wynne. “When you’re playing for a trophy, it means something.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.