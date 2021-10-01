Survivors bond over battle with cancer

When Pam Stevens was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, she didn’t have the support network in place that she’s so grateful to have here in The Villages. Survivors of breast cancer are finding it helps to go through their battles together, whether they are at the same point of treatment or years apart. “You can share a story, or just listen when somebody needs to talk about it,” said Stevens, who lives in the Village of Fernandina and is a member of the Dragon Sisters dragon boat team, which has half a dozen or more members who have survived breast cancer. “These women are amazing. From minute one, I knew they were amazing.” A local oncologist and survivors point to The Villages lifestyle as being an ideal part of recovery, countering a disease that continually adds new patients.
Every year since 2006, more than 200,000 new cases of breast cancer have been recorded nationwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That adds up to more than 3 million cases through 2018, the latest year on record.
“It’s a club that nobody should be a part of,” said Janet Gunderson, also of the Dragon Sisters, who beat breast cancer 16 years ago. “But yet, it’s a way of giving some camaraderie and support to each other.
“We know it could be any of us.”
The number of new cases has remained fairly steady the last eight years, relative to population gains, at about 125 for every 100,000 American women, according to the CDC.
With a 90% five-year survival rate for breast cancer, as measured by the National Cancer Institute, hope is a strong element.
Numerous patients in The Villages also cite staying active as a reason behind their strong recoveries.
“I think it helps me a lot,” said Gunderson, of the Villages of St. James. “Just to be stronger and have more stamina.”
Science backs that up. Women with breast cancer had a 55% reduced chance of their cancer returning if they met certain activity guidelines both before diagnosis and at two years after treatment, according to a study published last year in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Swim Across America is among the fundraisers that embrace an active lifestyle. Participation here, sponsored by The Villages Aquatic Swim Team, will benefit the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.
“The Villages is consistently recognized as the number one active adult community in the United States,” said FCS Foundation Vice Chair Dr. Maen Hussein, who practices in The Villages. “The residents embrace a healthy lifestyle and we are delighted that they are jumping into their local pools to support our efforts.”
In the Par-Tee golf league, Ellen Hellwege makes a mammogram reminder part of registration for the group. She also pays attention to keeping herself fit.
“I just try to stay healthy physically, and eat right,” said Hellwege, of the Village of Sabal Chase.
She also is outward about being a survivor and wanting to help support others.
“I’m just trying to be there for friends, and I’m making new friends because of it,” she said. “... I bet there’s 25 women or more, just that I’ve met here.”
One of her chance encounters included some people she met because they had separate photo shoots in the same place one day. That’s when she met Donna Francis and B.J. Odendahl, of the vocal group LaLiPops.
The two singers have a shared experience fighting breast cancer, with different treatment plans that took place at nearly the same time last year.
“Every woman who ever went through this is a hero in my book,” said Francis, of the Village of Charlotte. “It’s a tough road.”
Odendahl said if there was any silver lining to be found, it’s that their time away from singing came during the pandemic, when performances weren’t being booked. But that also meant doctor’s offices kept a tight leash on who could go into chemo treatment rooms, with patients’ loved ones staying out of offices.
“I was very scared and didn’t know what to expect,” Francis said. “But the nurses are just wonderful. They stepped up with the comfort care you need. And my husband, when I got home each time, took care of me. I used to call it ‘going in the hole,’ I was out of commission for a couple of days.” Her faith also kept her strong, she said.
For Odendahl, her mind set after the initial shock wore off was to jump into researching what was about to come.
“I was a former teacher, so I wanted to know everything about it, and what I could do,” said Odendahl, of the Village of Glenbrook. “Actually, I over-researched it — but I had to feel like I had some control over it, or else I could get overwhelmed.”
Having someone close to lean on helped, she said.
“The fact that Donna and I could both relate, we’re as different as night and day — but that’s what we have in common, as far as being supportive,” Odendahl said.
For Gunderson, who lived in Nashville when she was diagnosed, the ability to connect with other survivors is important. She learned that lesson early.
“I know that the best thing that happened to me is that I went to a family group gathering, and I was still bald-headed,” she said, when some in-laws weren’t aware she had been fighting breast cancer and didn’t recognize her. “You feel fragile, and vulnerable, like you’re going to fall apart. Because you don’t know what is going to come next.
“And one of the ladies looked at me … and she said, ‘21-year survivor.’ And I just gasped. It was an inspiration. You can live after this. That’s why I always try to tell people, ‘I’m 16 years.’”
