Surrounding Cities Search for Volunteers

Neighboring communities are in search of history buffs, book nerds and environmentalists of all ages.
Wildwood, Lady Lake and Leesburg all have volunteer opportunities available, and they especially hope the younger crowd gets involved.
Leesburg and the Keep Lake Beautiful organization are looking for more community members to join its biannual parks and trails cleanup. Keep Lake Beautiful seeks to make Lake County cleaner by engaging citizens and encouraging community participation and is looking for additional people to help with future cleanups.
Dr. Erika Jasper, founding member and cleanup coordinator, said it is especially important for the younger generation to get involved, as she believes they are the most disaffected when it comes to community stewardship. “We must demand the younger generation step forward and participate,” she said. “It’s up to us to set that example.”
The organization recently did a cleanup Saturday at Berry Park in Leesburg. For more information, visit keeplakebeautiful.com.
Jamie Cluckey, the liaison between volunteers and the Historic Baker House in Wildwood, said the number of volunteers has dropped to an all-time low.
“It’s a lot less than we had in the past,” Cluckey said. “They used to have 15 or 16, and now we have around nine.”
The home is more than 130 years old and volunteers help with special events, restoring the home and giving tours.
“We would like the new generation to come in and keep the Baker House open,” Cluckey said. “They can learn about the house from the older generation and then pass that wisdom on to the people who come after them.”
Community members interested in volunteering at the Historic Baker House can pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Department office at Wildwood Community Center.
“We don’t do online volunteer forms because we have to perform background checks,” Cluckey said.
Wildwood’s Public Work’s Department needs volunteers for the Wildwood Street Sweepers, a newly formed task force dedicated to cleaning up the community. Tara Tradd, code compliance manager for the department, is in charge of the task force.
“We are looking for sponsors for trash bags and lunch volunteers,” she said.
The group is less than a year old and has 30 permanent members.
“Twenty are from the community and 10 represent the city,” Tradd said. “We have not been able to get the word out to our youth.”
Tradd said the task force is in the process of becoming a Keep Florida Beautiful affiliate, but it will need to generate more interest and get more help from the community.
“It would mean national recognition, training and networking opportunities,” Tradd said. “It also would mean grants, donations and possible program expansion from litter prevention to community beautification.”
Those interested in joining the Wildwood Street Sweepers can call Tradd at 352-661-6067 or sign up for individual cleanups through the Wildwood Street Sweeper Facebook page.
While the Lady Lake Public Library has a steady group of volunteers, the nonprofit group that supports it needs more people. ••“We need volunteers for Friends of the Library, our 501(c)(3) nonprofit that covers our donated books store and helps fund children’s programming,” library director Aly Herman said.
Herman said the pandemic caused the library to close sporadically and reduce hours for a time, which may have confused volunteers. It has since been unable to return to pre-pandemic volunteer numbers.
“We used to have a huge group,” Herman said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a decrease in volunteers since COVID hit.”
Friends of the Library volunteer opportunities include sorting through donated books in the storage room, selling books and interacting with customers in the book sell room, or joining the board. Herman also said the library is flexible about hours.
“Whatever time volunteers can give is greatly appreciated,” she said. “We would love to bring the younger generation into the book sell room. I know hours are hard for them, but if you could just give us an hour of your week, it would make a huge difference.”
Anyone interested in joining the Lady Lake Friends of the Library chapter can call Herman at 352-753-2957 or stop by the library at 225 W. Guava St. ••Leesburg library director Lucy Gangone is acing a similar shortage.
“The library itself is not actively seeking volunteers, but our Friends of the Leesburg Library is,” she said. “The organization is always looking for volunteers to help them operate the bookstore.”
To volunteer, call 352-728-9790 and choose menu option 6.
To encourage more teen volunteers, Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz recently presented a certificate of recognition to Reese Ponds for her outstanding volunteer work as a Florida’s Hometown Teen Miss representative. Ponds is a Lady Lake resident and a sophomore at Leesburg High School.
In November, Ponds joined Miss Hometown USA, a nonprofit educational youth program founded to encourage children to volunteer in their communities.
Ponds grew up in Lady Lake, and doing volunteer work in her hometown is very important to her. “It’s been my life for the past two years,” she said.
Before volunteering, Ponds said she felt social anxiety.
“I could not talk to anyone,” Ponds said. “I was very shy, but once I got out in the community and started volunteering, I got better. Now I can go up and talk to anyone.”
Ponds challenges community members to try at least one volunteer project this year.
“I feel people think they have better things to do, and some people are afraid to put themselves out there,” she said. “It’s very rewarding, because you’re not just helping the community, you’re improving yourself, too. It teaches you how to communicate and how to give.”
In collaboration with Miss Hometown USA and the City of Leesburg, Ponds recently organized a necessities drive at the Women’s Care Center in Leesburg.••“I collected about $1,000 in donations,” Ponds said. “I mainly asked for monetary donations to shop for the items the women need. I was able to give around 10 women laundry baskets full of necessities.”
Linda Watts is the founder of Florida’s Hometown USA Program. Parents interested in signing their children up for the program should call her at 352-326-4217 or visit the website at flhome
Staff writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.|
