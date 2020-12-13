Super senior athletes win big in community

The Villages is well known for attracting, developing and housing some of the most active senior athletes in the world. The warm climate, active lifestyle and wide offering of facilities and programs make Florida’s Friendliest Hometown a place where any retiree can stay fit and competitive. But even within that lifestyle, there are more athletes who have remained competitive and active as they age into their later years — some call them “super seniors.” The term has become applicable to any senior athlete over the age of 75, of which The Villages has many, and can apply to athletes up through age 95 and even beyond. Among these super senior athletes, swimming is popular due to it being a low-impact aerobic exercise. But track and field sees many participants 75 and older, as does volleyball, basketball, softball and many other sports. There is even a dragon boat team in The Villages made up entirely of athletes over the age of 70.
There are many reasons these super senior athletes choose to stay physically active and competitive, but there is one common thread — staying fit helps prolong and improve lives. For many, it’s been a lifelong pursuit and practice.
“It’s just something I’ve always done, even with my kids I’d jog,” said Madelaine “Tiny” Cazel, 83, of Village Santiago.
Cazel has been an award-winning athlete for many years in The Villages — she was named the 2003 Florida Senior Games Female Athlete of the Year — but continues to pack in a busy competitive schedule.
She regularly competes in six track and field events: The 50- and 100-meter dashes, long jump, shotput, discus and javelin. Cazel will compete in all of those events this weekend at the Florida Senior Games, which runs through today at venues throughout Central Florida and provide many athletes both seniors and super seniors a chance to showcase their skills on the state stage. More than 200 Villages athletes are participating in this year’s event.
Cazel also plays softball in the Tri-County Golden Ladies Softball League and on a travel team. When she can, she fits in golf around those activities.
“It’s nonstop here,” Cazel said. “This is like heaven to me.”
Medical Benefits
For super senior athletes, the psychological and social benefits of competing after age 75 are added bonuses, but the primary driver behind the continued active lifestyle is the physiological benefit, which can be seen on many levels.
A 2017 study by scientists at Brigham Young University found that staying active can even help all the way down to the cellular level. Telomeres are like the “endcaps” to human chromosomes inside cells, and as people age, telomeres get shorter. But seniors who stay active were found to have longer telomeres than those with a sedentary lifestyle. And those who were classified as very active did best of all. Those who are very active were found to have a nine-year aging advantage over sedentary people and a seven-year advantage over moderately active people, according to the study. Highly active people were defined as women jogging at least 30 minutes a day or men jogging at least 40 minutes a day, five days a week.
John Cornell, of Hickory Head Hammock, knows a thing or two about longevity in competition — he’s 93.
His secret to long life, he said, is to keep swimming.
When he’s not swimming competitively or in practice with the Villages Aquatic Swim Team, he swims laps on his own.
“I swim every single day,” he said. “Swimming keeps your heart and lungs in good shape.”
Cornell said that his swimming regimen has “absolutely” lengthened his life.
Medical experts back up the need for seniors, and especially super seniors, to keep moving, whether in competition or simply on their own.
“They need to stay active in one form or another,” said Dr. Trey Remaley, assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at the University of South Florida.
According to Remaley, swimming is one of the better activities for a senior. There is less pressure on the joints in the pool than you find with some other pursuits.
Running, however, has been the key to fitness for Art Bourgeois, 80, of the Village of Tall Trees.
He’s been doing it since high school and competed on the track team in college. As he started a career, he jogged outside of competition to stay fit.
After moving to The Villages, he joined the track team and has held records in the 800- and 1,500-meter races in the 70-74 and 75-79 age brackets. In fact, he still holds the 800-meter mark in the 75-79 category.
“The competition is less important for me than just going out to run three times a week with friends,” he said.
Bourgeois credits his health partly to his size — “I’m blessed with good genes. I’m slender-built,” he said — but says he gets regular encouragement from his doctor to stay active.
For Bourgeois, the benefits of performing at a high level at his age go beyond longevity. It speaks to the enjoyment of his time in The Villages.
“What’s more important is the quality of the years,” he said. “I’m still playing golf, still playing tennis, still dancing. It’s just part of my lifestyle.”
Slowing, But Not Stopping
Remaley said that many active seniors are in better health because they specifically target opportunities to maintain and improve their physical fitness.
“For the most part, patients that are relatively athletic and active have a better understanding of their body,” he said. “They tend to take care of it. Their X-rays can look ‘younger’ than their age.”
With more and more seniors inside and outside The Villages remaining active well into their 80s and 90s, there are a growing number of outlets for competition. The Senior Games at the local, state and national levels keep a close eye on trends and when appropriate, adds a sport or another age bracket to an existing competition to keep people interested and competitive.
In 2019, for instance, the National games added an 80-85 basketball division, according to Del Moon, communications and media director for the National Senior Games Association. The association also will add in bag toss and beach volleyball competitions to the 2021 national games, set for November in Broward County in South Florida.
Moon said the number of those 100 years old or older who participate in the games continues to climb. In 2017, there were two such competitors. Last year, there were four.
As competitors age, they’ll continue to switch events to whatever best suits them physically and competitively, according to Moon. They might transition from running, to cycling, to swimming, to shuffleboard, he said.
That kind of gradual decrease in intensity is OK, Remaley said. He urged seniors and super seniors to keep as active as they can, even if they’re starting to slow down a bit, such as with the effects of arthritis.
“Once they become sedentary, the joints kind of stiffen up,” he said.
Mary Atienza, 82, has taken that message to heart. In fact, she has gotten more active as she has aged.
During a career working in Washington, D.C., she really only had time for tennis and golf occasionally.
But after moving to The Villages, she jumped in a dragon boat and became an active and dedicated paddler.
Atienza said the hard training and teamwork required in dragon boating are a perfect fit for her and she says the activity has greatly improved her quality of life.
“I’m so thankful at this age that I’m able to be as active as I am and as healthy as I am,” said Atienza, of the Village of Duval.
Mixing It Up
Remaley warns that as super senior athletes age, they might not want to train all-out in one event. He recommends a cross-training regimen that contributes to a better overall level of fitness.
“Run or jog a couple days a week, ride a bike a couple times, maybe swim one time,” he said.
The other thing Remaley recommends is that seniors make sure to give their bodies a day off.
“The rest and recovery period is just as important as the exercises they’re doing,” he said. “On a day off, they could do stretching, yoga or some ‘restful’ activity.
“They should listen to their body. Don’t try to do anything too aggressive, so to speak.”
That advice might not always get through to Frank Murth.
For him, it’s not enough that he’s still playing in Division 2 softball at the age of 83. He also plays in the 70s Classic League and plays as a substitute in the Central Florida League.
That never-stop mentality is a habit of long standing for Murth.
“When I started playing ball as a youngster, I never had a break. I never had a season off,” said Murth, of the Village of Largo.
He credits his longevity to his drive to continue competing at a high level.
“It’s extended my life,” he said. “I still feel as agile as a kid, I really do. I’ve always had a good outlook on life.”
At his age, softball players in The Villages are often considering dropping down a division or two so they can continue playing with players at the same competitive level.
Not Murth — he said he’ll remain in Division 2 as long as he can.
“I’d probably be too old to drop down if I had to,” he said. “I feel like I could play until 86 or 87.
“This is an experience that everybody should be able to have.”
A researcher at the University of Michigan found that although older athletes did lose a step compared to their younger competitors, they can still perform at a high level, like Murth.
“Despite the inevitable changes that occur in muscle structure and function with aging, the elderly highly trained and highly skilled elite athlete is still able to compete into his 80s in a wide variety of sports activities at a level unattainable by less gifted and less well trained young people,” according to John A. Faulkner, of Michigan’s School of Medicine.
Another important factor in maintaining that elite level of competition is proper nutrition, according to Remaley.
“A big thing to focus on is that their diet is appropriate,” he said.
Those with high-activity levels should ensure that they’re getting enough protein and the calories to replace what they’ve burned in competition. Remaley even suggests super senior athletes keep a journal of their food intake to help them get the proper nutrients.
While The Villages already houses many super senior athletes, there may be others inspired to join the growing group of active super seniors. For new athletes, Remaley has some common-sense advice.
“The mantra I always tell patients: One, you don’t want to go from zero to hero right away,” he said. “And two, start low and go slow.”
Remaley recommends gentle exercises to start, then building up to being more intense or competitive.
Cazel also has advice for those beginning to compete.
“You have to like something that you’re going to do. Just go out and walk and gradually start running,” she said. “I don’t care what you do, stay active!”
