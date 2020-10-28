Sumter, Villages move partnership forward

The expansion of apartment-style living in The Villages took another step forward Tuesday after the Sumter County Commission green-lighted a request to build apartment homes in the community’s northern end. Commissioners voted unanimously to allow The Villages to build up to 150 age-restricted apartment homes at the former site of the Hacienda Hills County Club near Spanish Springs and others to the second-floor level of some commercial buildings at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and on vacant land near The Villages Charter School. Those applications now require site plan approval in a public forum before the county issues any building permits.
“We are very pleased they're continuing to work with us so we have the opportunity to meet the retirement dreams of the community,” said Marty Dzuro, vice president of The Villages.
“We have faith in our team that, as they have so many times over the years of this successful partnership, they will come up with a concept that will be embraced by the community.”
Dzuro, a 34-year Villages resident who lives in the Village of Fenney, spoke at length about the success of that private-public partnership that is now in its third decade.
“The Villages has been developing in Sumter County since 1991,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve worked under this Development of Regional Impact which, together, we’ve amended 12 times. The fact that we’re looking to do a thirteenth amendment illustrates not only the length of our working relationship with Sumter County, but how we’ve adapted to new conditions to make The Villages in Sumter County even better.”
He mused that he “has spent many an evening meeting with commissions over the years” as together the entities planned and built The Villages.
“In all of this, Sumter County has been our partner,” he said. “When all this began and ever since, we’ve worked with commissioners and staff to make The Villages the great place to live, work and play that it is today. It has been a great collaboration.”
Dzuro recounted how the partnership has created “a model for master planned age-restricted communities,” an undertaking that has cemented the community as the most popular retirement destination in the nation.
“We’re proud of our community’s recreational offerings with over 3,000 resident clubs and organizations — it sets us apart from any retirement community anywhere,” he said. “Our water conservation efforts, species preservation and creative use of green space are the gold standard. Our unique system of multi-modal trails, roads, roundabouts, bridges, tunnels and paths enables residents to move about safely and conveniently with a minimum of traffic lights. And where else can you access almost every convenience of daily life in a golf cart?”
He said that Villages planners take great pride in the “look” of the community, and that any expansion of apartment-style living would mirror that approach.
It’s a big part of the success of apartment-style living that opened this summer south of State Road 44, he said, where The Lofts at Brownwood quickly established waiting lists.
“Everyone knows when they’ve entered The Villages,” he said. “The landscaping, the architecture, our residents take great pride in the beauty of the design and the manner in which it is maintained. And our commitment to keeping the community beautiful continues.”
WINDING DOWN, REVVING BACK UP
Dzuro recalled how four years ago, “we were almost finished developing” as work was being competed at State Road 44.
“Some of us were actively planning our own retirements when this commission came to us and asked us to keep going,” he said. “You urged us to look beyond State Road 44 and to consider acquiring additional property and continuing the well planned growth which has been so successful for our county and beyond. With your vote of confidence, we began purchasing property both north and south of the Florida Turnpike and growing our community.”
Expansion plans in the southern region today include additional residential and commercial development, a new campus of The Villages Charter School and a 400-acre medical village anchored by a UF Health hospital.
“The Villages continues to be a place where dreams come true for retirees as well as an economic engine for Sumter County and beyond,” he said. “In all this, Sumter County has been our partner for good and we are grateful for that collaboration. Together, we’ve built something truly unique.”
As Dzuro spoke, some people in the crowd of about 100 became increasingly unruly.
Members of a group called Villages Promises Preservation Watch jeered and booed as he addressed commissioners, waving lime green signs printed with the word "No" as he continued through their interruptions.
Meanwhile a thread on the group’s facebook page was calling for a boycott of businesses who publicly supported The Villages’ proposal.
The group, led by Patsy Oburn, a Villager who lives next to the Hacienda site, has been soliciting money online to hire attorneys to “find out if they can find any legal hurdles for the requested change of use,” and to appeal the approval.
“I have to tell you, you burst my bubble,” Oburn said at the hearing. “I paid a lot for that bubble and I want it back. I don’t want to look out my back door and see an apartment complex that is lit (at night).”
Her attorney, Alison Yurko, contended that “I’ve never seen a more confusing series of submittals.”
Attorney Jo Thacker, representing The Villages, responded that county staff confirmed the submittals were completed properly and that Yurko’s interpretation was incorrect.
More than half of Oburn’s group left the proceeding after Yurko spoke and did not stay for the vote.
Dzuro said the proposal to expand apartment-style living in the northern region is an affirmation that the developer is also a redeveloper, dedicated to the vitality of the entire community.
“I have been part of the team developing The Villages for 34 years, and I’m very proud of what we have built here,” said Dzuro, whose mother-in-law owned a home near the Hacidena site.
“Just in the past few years, we’ve seen such redevelopment like the creation of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in Spanish Springs, the Black Box Theatre at Tierra Del Sol, and the renovation of The Orange Blossom Hills and La Hacienda Recreation Centers,” he said. “All of which goes to the point that we are constantly seeking ways to bring fresh ideas, more conveniences, more amenities, more opportunities for a great lifestyle to our established neighborhoods.”
For example, the plan for apartment homes at the Hacienda site also includes new amenities that would be open to all residents such as a sports court, resort-style pool, walking trails and up to a 10,000 square-foot restaurant.
Residents transitioning to apartment-style living in The Villages participate in the amenity fees and privileges they previously enjoyed throughout the community.
GROWTH DRIVEN BY RESIDENT FEEDBACK
Sumter officials already have approved about 2,000 apartment homes in the past two years in areas outside of The Villages, citing a 2018 market analysis of living needs for the region’s growing workforce.
Diversifying living options for retirees in The Villages who power the county’s economy also is important, said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director.
“Being close to the town centers, like The Lofts at Brownwood, is very attractive,” Calascione said. “What we’re seeing are empty nesters who want that lifestyle close to retail, restaurants and other amenities.
It’s a living option attractive to both residents and the businesses they patronize, said Ryan McCabe, assistant director of operations for The Villages.
“We’ve always had residents who love the lifestyle of the community and want a maintenance-free living option,” he said. “This allows a Villager to remain in their adopted hometown while staying close to friends and activities they enjoy.”
Dzuro addressed opposition concerns During his presentation to commissioners on Tuesday, namely that:
· ** Apartment homes will decrease property values: “I would challenge anyone to show where we have every built anything in our community that led to decreased property values,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is to negatively impact existing neighborhoods like those surrounding Hacienda Hills. To the contrary, we are committed to finding a plan that supports property values and enhances that neighborhood, as well as the Villages as a whole.” He pointed to a six-year study that showed age-restricted apartment living can actually increase the property values of single-family homes.
· ** Apartment homes will be unsightly: “We know the county’s rules for buffering,” he said. “We know the county’s rules on height restriction. We know the county’s setback requirements. We have worked with all of these regulations in the past and will, of course, make them a part of this plan, as well.”
· ** Apartment homes will be noisy and bring more traffic and crime: “Eighty percent of the folks moving into the Brownwood Lofts are already Villagers,” he said. “So, these residents will be Villagers enjoying the safety of our community.”
** Apartment homes will be massive developments: Dzuro said that The Villages would build no more than 150 apartment homes at the Hacienda site - half the number of The Lofts at Brownwood. “We don’t know what, if any, apartment complex would make sense on that site as that planning could not begin in earnest until the commission determined what flexibility we had.” The Buffalo Ridge site would see up to 136.
Dzuro pledged to seek resident feedback in shaping specific plans, saying his team would take the unprecedented step of allowing residents to review site plans prior to seeking final submittal from the county.
“We hear loud and clear the concerns of some of the neighbors in that area,” he said. “We have a long record of listening to the residents and designing a community where multiple uses are compatible for a particular neighborhood. We are listening, and we will come up with a plan that deals with each and every one of those issues.”
He extended that sentiment to the three incoming commissioners as well.
“The Villages is a tremendous success story,” he said. “It’s because of everyone working together – residents, public officials and developers all seeking to build a retirement community second to none. As for our residents, they have the opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle few could have imagined. And we are as committed as ever to preserving and enhancing that lifestyle — to making their retirement dreams come true.”
A separate request to bring apartment homes in the second stories of four buildings at Spanish Springs is set to go before the Lady Lake Commission next month.
