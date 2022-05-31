Sumter Tax Collector fully reopens The Villages Annex office

The Sumter County Tax Collector’s office at The Villages Annex is now open to all customers.
The office, located at 8033 County Road 466, began accepting walk-ins on May 16 for the first time in more than two years.
The office closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it initially reopened in May 2021, it only accepted customers who had an appointment or for services available via drive-thru.
“We are open for walk-in transactions for all services,” said Randy Mask, Sumter County tax collector. “The need is there again now. We were about two weeks out on scheduled appointments, and that told us we needed to get the office open.”
Roberta Ulrich, Sumter County commissioner, toured the fully opened facility recently and came away impressed.
“Randy has done a lot to enhance the office to make everything so efficient,” Ulrich said. “And the coordination of the staff was excellent. It’s a very efficient, smooth operation.”
Nearby residents can now conduct necessary business at the annex office rather than driving to The Villages Sumter Service Center in Wildwood or the primary office in Bushnell.
“I think it’s very important to the people who live around here,” said Thomas Bjers, of the Village of Sabal Chase “It’s approximately a mile and a half from my house. So it’s very convenient. The people here are always polite, accommodating and courteous.”
Bjers recently stopped by the office to renew a handicapped parking placard.
“It was very quick and efficient,” he said. “I was in and out.”
Ulrich, who was appointed to the District 1 seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis, said it’s important that residents in the northern section of The Villages once again have full access to the office.
“I know it’s very convenient for all of the residents nearby,” she said. “Even before I became a commissioner, I heard from so many people who appreciate having the office here.”
The Annex office was impacted by staffing shortages following the closure, Mask said.
“When we first reopened we had a reduction in staff of over 40%,” he said. “The loss of employees, whether they decided just to stay home or took another job elsewhere, is what took so long for us to get ramped back up.”
The office has seen steady business since reopening, Mask said.
In addition to processing property tax payments, the office is open for driver licenses, tag renewals, handicap permits, concealed weapons permits, and hunting and fishing licenses.
Walk-in services are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Driver license walk-in hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are still required for all written tests, concealed weapon permits and non-U.S. citizens. Drive-thru services are open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tag renewals, property tax payments, handicap permits and hunting and fishing licenses can be processed in the drive-thru.
Online transactions are encouraged for tag renewals and property tax payments at sumtertaxcollector.com.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
